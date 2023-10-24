I Didn’t Have L’Rell’s Klingon Boobs Going On Sale On My Bingo Card Ahead Of Star Trek: Discovery’s Final Season

Star Trek: Discovery is ending in 2024, and a number of fans are currently preparing for the final adventures of Michael Burnham and co. Amid that, it would seem a truly unique prop from the series is now up for auction. In a very wild turn of events, L'Rell's Klingon boobs are officially on sale, and I certainly didn't have that development on my bingo card. Though anyone who's interested in owning them should that if they're aiming to buy, they're going to have to fork over a lot of dough.

What we're specifically talking about here is the breast prosthetic piece that actress Mary Chieffo wore in Star Trek: Discovery's Season 1 episode "Into The Forest I Go." It's currently up for auction on eBay, and Its entry listing price is at an alrady-hefty $1,799.00, as of this writing. It's hard to say what the market is for such a bizarre prosthetic, especially given its history. Yet I wouldn't be surprised if people are willing to pay big bucks, especially when you consider the prop's significance to Trek as a whole.

Throughout its history, the Star Trek franchise has often danced on the line of being suggestive when it comes to nudity. However, this specific prosthetic marks the first time the full-frontal view of a woman's bare chest has been highlighted on a show. The exact scene in which the boobs were shown was brief and involved a flashback in which Ash Tyler remembered being sexually intimate with L'Rell:

(Image credit: Paramount+)

The moment was a bit controversial and confusing at the time of its airing, as Ash Tyler's true identity had yet to be revealed on Discovery. What originally seemed like a possible sexual assault by L'Rell was later explained away by the fact that Tyler was a Klingon named Voq, who altered his identity with radical surgery to appear human. The procedure split his life and memories between Ash and Voq, who simultaneously viewed L'Rell as a former lover and torturous captor. The two ultimately parted ways, and Tyler/Voq became a notable figure in the Starfleet shadow organization Section 31.

While the bare-chested Klingon scene further broadened the boundaries of nudity in Star Trek, the franchise has not tried to push the envelope any further, nor has it shown another bare-chested woman of any species. The mere notion of that could potentially up the value of the prosthetic, in this fan's opinion.

As for what's to come, Mary Chieffo and any Klingon nudity likely won't be present in Star Trek: Discovery Season 5. Those final episodes will feature a big, thrilling adventure with the core crew. The team, who jumped well into the future of the 32nd century seasons ago, will travel in search of a mysterious power. To quote director and actor Jonathan Frakes, it "sucks" to see the show end but, luckily, there's good news, as Paramount+ is working to ensure it receives a proper ending. In the meantime, I'm curious as to who manages to win L'Rell's boobs and would love to know how much they end up paying for them.

Catch the premiere of Star Trek: Discovery when its final season kicks off in early 2024. You can also read up on other upcoming Trek series that'll be released in the near future, and keep your eyes peeled on the 2023 TV schedule for other options.