Madoff: The Monster Of Wall Street: 5 Things To Know Before You Watch The Netflix True Crime Docuseries
Before you watch...
In January 2023, just as everyone was going on about the proper Kaleidoscope viewing order, Netflix released its first true crime documentary for the year, which details one of the most notorious money managers and his unprecedented fall from grace. That documentary series, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, takes an incredibly deep dive into the life, dubious financial success, and widespread fraud committed by Bernie Madoff, the latter of which were exposed during the 2008 Financial Crisis.
If this is the first you’re hearing about the new Netflix series, don’t worry, because we have a handful of things to know about Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street before you give it a watch. Let’s dive into one of the most in-depth and harrowing chronicles of one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in modern history.
Madoff: The Monster Of Wall Street Chronicles The Rise And Fall Of The Late Financier
The Bernie Madoff story has been told countless times over the course of the past decade and a half, with multiple documentaries, TV specials, and feature films either telling the story outright or using his Ponzi scheme as a plot device. Few, if any, go into as much detail as Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, which chronicles the late financier’s entire career, starting with his early days as a penny-stock broker in the early 1960s. Over the course of the series, the various ups and downs of Madoff’s professional and personal lives are examined, all of which builds up to his December 11, 2008 arrest after he was charged with a scheme that defrauded investors out of $50 billion, per Reuters.
The Monster Of Wall Street Combines The Docuseries And Docudrama Formats To Create A Unique Visual Experience
As Netflix has done over the years with some if its best documentaries and docuseries like The Social Dilemma and Don’t Pick Up the Phone, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street combines the traditional documentary format with elements of the docudrama style to create a unique visual experience. A step between the reenactments you would see in something like Unsolved Mysteries and the HBO-produced The Wizard of Lies (starring Robert De Niro as Bernie Madoff), the series does a wonderful job of creating a new experience far more enriching and engrossing than more straightforward attempts in the past.
The Docuseries Spends A Great Deal Of Time Focusing On Those Affected By Madoff’s Ponzi Scheme, Including His Own Family
In addition to talking about the countless crimes committed by Madoff throughout his financial career, the series also spends a considerable amount of time focusing on how the Ponzi scheme impacted the lives of his investors, many of which lost their life’s savings, homes, and peace and security. The docuseries also dives into how the scandal affected Madoff’s children, with his oldest son, Mark, committing suicide in December 2010, and his younger son, Andrew, dying of cancer, in September 2014.
The Docuseries Is Split Into Four Episodes
The new docuseries is split into four episodes that are each around the one-hour mark. The fourth and final episode, which primarily focuses on Madoff’s failed attempts to prevent his scheme from crashing down prior to his arrest, is the longest of the series, clocking in at 74 minutes in length. While the show could technically be completed in one sitting, the subject matter and onslaught of information might lead to you knocking it out in multiple viewings.
Madoff: The Monster Of Wall Street Is Rated TV-MA
Due to the subject matter, language, and mentions of suicide, the series is rated TV-MA. It is definitely not as unsettling as something like Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, but you should be warned going into the docuseries.
Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street is currently available to stream for anyone with a Netflix subscription. After watching, don’t forget to check out the other new movies and TV shows on Netflix.
