Manti Te'o Speaks Out After Netflix’s Untold Explored The Story Behind His Catfishing Scandal
Everyone remembers the fake girlfriend hoax, right?
You didn’t even have to be a sports fan back in 2013 to know who Manti Te’o was. Notre Dame’s star linebacker started making headlines first for his inspirational story — dedicating his senior season to girlfriend Lennay Kekua, who had supposedly died of cancer on the same day his grandmother passed — and then when it was revealed he’d been hoaxed as the victim of catfishing, and Kekua was not a real person. Te’o’s shocking story was explored on the latest installment of Netflix's documentary film series Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist, and the response to the doc prompted the former NFL player to speak out.
Manti Te’o took to Instagram to thank everyone who reached out to him following the release of the two-part Untold documentary, which gave people new perspectives regarding his decade-old scandal through interviews with Te’o, his family and even the catfisher herself. Here's how Te'o responded to all the renewed attention:
After Deadspin broke the news in 2013 that the Lennay Kekua story was a hoax, Manti Te’o unfortunately became a laughingstock to many people who didn’t understand how a person could be tricked in such a highly public way. On top of that, he was reviled by others who thought he was privy to the scandal in an attempt to draw attention to himself and his football career. Today, we’re all familiar with catfishing, but back in 2012 it was still making its way to the mainstream after the term was first created within Nev Schulman’s 2010 documentary Catfish.
Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (available to Netflix subscribers) showed how Ronaiah Tuiasosopo pulled off the scam that led to Manti Te’o becoming a national punchline, and even being named one of America’s Most Disliked Athletes. His roller coaster of a story resonated with a lot of people, though, which is what Te’o said he hoped would come out of putting himself in the spotlight once more for this documentary. He continued:
It seems like Manti Te’o was able to get some more closure by participating in the documentary and hearing others’ stories. Although I guess it can't be called closure if it's an ongoing thing, thanks to the project's sustained popularity.
