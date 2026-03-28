C'Mon Hulu, Even Margot Robbie Is Obsessed With ACOTAR (And We Need A Show)
When is the Sarah J. Maas series going to get a show?
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Sarah J. Maas’s A Court of Thorns and Roses books have consistently been some of the most popular books out there for over five years. So, what’s the holdup with a TV show? While there were initially plans with Hulu, they fell through about a year ago, and since then, we've been wondering what’s going on with it. Now that Margot Robbie has been caught talking about her love for the series again, we need to talk about it.
Margot Robbie Is Properly Obsessed With Sarah J. Maas' Books
Margot Robbie just reminded us just how much she’s into both the author’s famous series during an interview with Bustle from back when she was promoting Wuthering Heights with writer/director Emerald Fennell. Here’s what she said:
In the interview, she called herself a “serial re-reader” who found herself between the pages of the Court of Thorns and Roses and Throne of Glass books over and over, and she found it difficult to put them away and move on. And, for context, if you aren’t too familiar, there are five ACOTAR books with more confirmed to be on the way and eight Throne of Glass novels. So, of course, that has us perking up since Robbie has a great track record as a producer.Article continues below
In addition to Robbie being super into Maas’s work, she’s also become acquainted with the author after famously having coffee with her in New York City in 2024. When the Barbie star and producer was asked by Harper’s Bazaar about their relationship, she said this:
At the time, Robbie said “the world needs that” when asked about a TV adaptation of ACOTAR, and she’d “see what [she] can do” as a producer when it comes to making it one of the upcoming book-to-screen adaptations. But Margot Robbie and her production company are somehow not attached to the series.
The Latest From Sarah J. Maas About Adapting ACOTAR
What may explain the slowdown of the ACOTAR TV show is Maas’s recent comments from early March about where she’s at with them. She said that she has the rights back to “everything” now after Disney previously had them, and her focus right now is on delivering the next books she’s announced. She also shared this:
So, while Robbie could very well be on her list mentally to collaborate with, she’s intentionally deciding not to place her attention on a TV show adaptation at this time. As she continued:
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While it definitely is a bummer that we’re not getting an ACOTAR TV show already, Hulu recently scrapping the Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV show after a pilot filmed definitely has us thinking that maybe it just wasn’t meant to be yet. No matter what happens, we love to see both Margot Robbie and Sarah J. Maas’s love for the material, and hopefully, they’ll work together.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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