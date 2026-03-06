'Every Bodily Fluid': ACOTAR's Author Talked About How Much She Loves Orlando Bloom, And OMG
Relatable.
For years now, Sarah J. Maas has been writing characters that serve as ultimate book boyfriends. However, when it comes to people she crushes on, we have to go back to the Lord of the Rings movies. That’s right, the A Court of Thorns and Roses author had a major crush on Orlando Bloom’s Legolas. However, I really shouldn’t have written that in the past tense, because when she described what would happen if she met the actor, it very much proved she’s still head over heels in love with him.
This all came up as Maas was talking about how she started writing Throne of Glass during her “emo Lord of the Rings phase” on the Call Her Daddy podcast. That led Alex Cooper to mention Legolas, and the author noted that she still has a cardboard cutout of Orlando Bloom’s character. I’ll let her tell this part of the story:
She went on to say that she didn’t go on a date in high school and that “Legolas was [her] boyfriend.” She even convinced her son that that was true.
Anyways, all this led her to say that her love for the Lord of the Rings cast member still burns bright, and if she were to meet him, she would not be OK. In fact, she explained what could happen in graphic detail, saying:
Yeah, I also don’t think she’d survive if she wound up meeting Orlando Bloom. However, I’m sure we all have celebrity crushes like that.
I mean, Bloom even admitted to having a crush on Cate Blanchett when they were making the LOTR movies. So, while I’d guess his reaction to meeting her was not this visceral, he can likely relate to the feelings Maas was having (and still has) about him.
Now, all this has me wondering if fans will ever get to crush on Maas' characters through an ACOTAR TV show. According to the author, she got the rights back for it; however, at the moment, she’s focusing on her books, not a book-to-screen adaptation. So, for now, we’ll all just have to keep those imaginary crushes going.
Thankfully, that’ll be easy, because there will be two new ACOTAR books released on October 27 and January 12. And in the meantime, you and Sarah J. Maas can go back and crush on Orlando Bloom by streaming The Lord of the Rings movies with an HBO Max subscription.
