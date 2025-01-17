Meghan Markle Delayed Her Netflix Show Following LA Fires. Why Some Think It's A Sign Netflix Will Quietly Cancel The Show

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry created their production company and signed a major, multi-year deal with Netflix in the fall of 2020, it was supposed to be a big sign for how they’d move on from their time as working members of the British royal family. While we did get their revelation-filled 2022 documentary, Harry & Meghan (which you can still watch with your Netflix subscription ), overall, they’ve been having trouble getting their streaming projects off the ground . Now, with Markle having delayed her new series following the wildfires in Los Angeles, some think it’s a sign that the streamer will quietly cancel the show.

What’s Being Said About Netflix Possibly Canceling Meghan Markle’s New Show?

While we haven’t heard that those at Netflix are particularly unhappy about what’s been produced so far for their deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it also appears to be true that things have maybe also not quite gone as planned. Though Harry & Meghan was watched by many millions of people around the world, it was also met with some brutal reviews and strong criticism . The animated Pearl was canceled before it could even premiere, and shows like Heart of Invictus, Polo and Live to Lead weren’t exactly blockbuster hits.

Now that Markle’s new lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan , has been delayed until March because of the LA fires, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has told the Daily Mail that he thinks the show might eventually be canceled. As he said after watching the trailer:

How many, I wondered, will watch all eight episodes? It may be aimed at stay at home moms, but will they stay with it? It is so badly scripted, the gushing poses and the garish colors are more reminiscent of a kindergarten. California is currently being ravaged by cataclysmic wildfires which have forced Netflix to postpone the launch of the series. You do wonder if With Love, Meghan is worth saving and launching in future months. It might well not be.

Fitzwilliams also said that he thinks the project looks “superficial and silly,” so it makes a lot of sense that he sees this delay as a potentially bad sign for the future of Markle’s show. The series will feature the duchess putting a spotlight on cooking and entertaining, with guests like Mindy Kaling and Suits recurring guest star Abigail Spencer coming along for the ride. You can take a look at the trailer for yourself, and see what you think:

With love, Meghan | Official trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Honestly, I watch a lot of cooking/lifestyle/home shows, and this looks pretty standard to me. I didn’t notice any of the “garish colors” that Fitzwilliams mentioned, and “gushing poses” are really pretty standard for shows like this. He also noted that he believes fans of Markle and Prince Harry (who’ll at least make an appearance based on what’s in the trailer) will likely “love” the series, but doubts it will have much mainstream appeal.

As noted, the January premiere has now been pushed back to March, so it’ll only be a couple of months until we see whether or not With Love, Meghan finds a place on Netflix and is successful or not.