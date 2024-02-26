Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants To Compete With Joanna Gaines But On Netflix. That's A Taller Order Than It Looks

Since 2020, Meghan Markle has been partnered with Netflix and, in that time, they've worked on engaging docuseries like Harry & Meghan and Live to Lead. Her time with the streamer is coming to a close in 2025. Despite that, it's now been alleged that Markle is looking to up her status with the company. If a report is to be believed, she's aiming to become the next Joanna Gaines -- for the streaming platform, that is. However, this supposed goal of being a lifestyle guru has plenty of challenges of its own.

Interior designer Joanna Gaines accomplished a lot after finding fame on HGTV. She and her husband, Chip, launched the Magnolia Network, which is dedicated to home improvement and cuisine-related content. On top of that, Joanna also has her own cooking show , Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, on the network. She's just one person who's found success as a lifestyle guru. There's also Gwyneth Paltrow, who launched her lifestyle and wellness brand Goop back in 2008 and had her own Netflix docuseries, The Goop Lab , on which she explored wellness ideas with her staff.

Now, it would seem that Meghan Markle wants to make a Netflix project similar to her former lifestyle blog The Tig. That's certainly a cool goal to have. However, Rachel Richardson -- writer of the Highly Flammable newsletter -- told Page Six that the royal will have to do something very important first, if she wants to get that alleged venture off the ground and join the likes of Martha Stewart and more:

The reason Martha, Joanna and Gwyneth have crushed it is because they’ve let viewers into their most private spaces and shared their biggest secrets. Authenticity is key in the lifestyle arena and those that succeed tend to be willing to share their whole lives. Think about it — what do we not know about Gwyneth Paltrow? In ‘Harry and Meghan’ [Netflix documentary] and the Oprah interview, Megan let cameras capture some aspects of her private life. But to pull off a successful lifestyle show she’ll have to be prepared to swing the door all the way open.

I personally don’t believe Meghan Markle would have a problem lifting the curtain on her private life even more. As alluded to, she and Prince Harry dropped major bombshells during their Oprah Winfrey interview . That included the tension the couple had with the British Royal Family over their decision to move to the U.S. and more. There were also some big takeaways from the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, on which Markle discussed the Royal Family’s treatment of her, her miscarriage and coordinated social media attacks on her and her husband. With all of that in mind, I can't say her not being willing to be even more transparent.

A Hollywood source said another obstacle the Suits alum might face is being “relatable and natural” like Drew Barrymore is. I’d like to believe that the Bench author will warm up for her fans once she works her magic in the comfort of the kitchen. This month, the Duchess was cooking traditional Afghan food after visiting the Southern California Welcome Project for an evening filled with “cooking and storytelling.” She also apparently likes to post recipes on The Tig from beet cheesecake to hempseed stew.

While noting Meghan Markle's status among the royals, Rachel Richardson also explained how her royal title could present a challenge for the alleged production. She explained:

Becoming a lifestyle guru offers endless opportunities to make serious money via brand deals. Having a royal seal of approval certainly raises the stakes in terms of what she could charge for partnerships and how consumers would view the products.

It may seem like it could be an uphill battle for Meghan Markle to be the Joanna Gaines of Netflix, but she still has the tools to succeed. She’s also apparently been getting advice from her wedding dress designer, Claire Waight Keller, who signed a big deal with Uniqlo and QVC star Victoria Jackson. Plus, the publishers of Together/Grenfell have reportedly pitched a cooking series with Markle as well. So, all in all, looks like she has plenty of resources to be a lifestyle guru that could match Gaines or anyone else -- should that truly be what she wants.