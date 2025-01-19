As Meghan Markle Catches Flak Amid Her New Show’s Delay, A Collaborator Shares What They Admire About Her And Prince Harry’s Work

Since stepping back from their duties as senior members of the Royal Family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have sought to stay busy with a number of enterprises. Among them are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s media ventures, including their deal with Netflix to produce original content. Markle’s most recent production is the show With Love, Meghan, which she opted to delay amid the 2025 TV schedule due to the Los Angeles wildfires. Now, a collaborator is sharing what they appreciate about Markle and Harry’s small-screen work.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s lives and careers were highlighted in a cover story from Vanity Fair, with the news outlet speaking to more than a few of the people in their inner circle. One such person the news outlet spoke to was Jane Marie, who worked on audio projects with the couple under their Archwell Productions banner. Marie praised the pair, making note of a few key attributes that they have that positively impact their approach to telling stories:

They have this naivete and their hopefulness about what’s possible in terms of storytelling and good works and all those things. I wish I had that kind of optimism.

It could be argued that the much-discussed royals have taken a number of interesting creative swings as far as their TV work goes. After their production company inked a commercial deal with Netflix, they released the 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan, which drew backlash for covering the couple’s lives after they reportedly stepped away for their royal duties in part due to privacy concerns. The two also produced the docuseries Live to Lead, Heart of Invictus and Polo.

Jane Marie makes a fair point, given that much of the famous couple’s work channels optimism. That’s especially true when it comes to Live to Lead, which centers on renowned individuals making a difference in the world or the Invictus Games, which is held in honor of injured, sick and wounded servicemen and women. Some of the subjects tackled can be difficult, but there’s a lightness of touch present throughout, which would track with Marie’s assessment of the couple’s “hopefulness.”

More on Meghan Markle (Image credit: Netflix) Meghan Markle Delayed Her Netflix Show Following LA Fires. Why Some Think It's A Sign Netflix Will Quietly Cancel The Show

Archwell Productions’ latest endeavor is somewhat different, as With Love, Meghan is a lifestyle series that greatly focuses on the former Suits star. The series will see Markle providing guidance in regard to working in the kitchen, garden and more. Celebrity guest stars like Mindy Kaling, Roy Choi and Abigail Spencer also appear and engage in conversations with the eponymous host. Several pundits critiqued the series, which was set to debut on January 15, with Meghan McCain calling it “tone deaf.”

Meghan Markle’s motives for delaying the show were questioned, though she and Prince Harry – who live in California – subsequently sought to provide aid to those impacted by the LA fires. Despite the backlash, a royal photographer opined that Markle made the right decision and suggested that it could help her image. Regardless of any of that, she and Harry still seem to have their share of fans as well as people who appreciate how they approach their TV projects.

With Love, Meghan will now debut on March 4 and will be available to Netflix subscription holders. And, of course, that same membership will also allow you to access Archwell Productions’ other shows.