Meghan McCain Used To Be A 'Meghan Markle Supporter.’ Why She's Calling Her New Netflix Trailer 'Utterly Tone Deaf'
Meghan vs. Meghan
Meghan McCain has never been one to hold back when she feels strongly about something. Fans of The View (and her fellow co-hosts) learned that during her four-season stint that featured heated spats with Joy Behar and negative feelings that continue to this day. Recently, however, it’s not The View that’s drawing her ire, but rather Meghan Markle. Following the release of the trailer for the Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming series With Love, Meghan (premiering on the 2025 TV schedule January 15 for those with a Netflix subscription), McCain slammed the estranged Royal Family member for being “utterly tone deaf.”
With Love, Meghan is part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s multiyear deal with Netflix and is billed as inspirational lifestyle programming. The trailer shows the duchess cooking, gardening, arranging flowers and beekeeping, all while laughing with friends. In a post on X (Twitter), Meghan McCain takes aim at Markle and the show, saying that audiences want to see raw and real content. She wrote:
Meghan McCain said she used to be a “Meghan Markle supporter,” but her opinion changed when Markle and Prince Harry stepped away from their royal duties. The political author suggested With Love, Meghan is inauthentic, and she had a different idea of the kind of show that she’d prefer to see in the current climate. She also didn’t pull her punches, as McCain wrote:
You can see the trailer for With Love, Meghan below and decide for yourself whose side you’d take in this battle of the Meghans:
Think what you will about the upcoming lifestyle series, but fans also had plenty to say about the smoke and mirrors of social media, as Meghan Markle made her first post in five years. In the video, the mom of two runs happily down a beach before using her finger to write “2025” in the wet sand. Eagle-eyed viewers, however, noticed that in the video, she ran right past another “2025” written in the sand, presumably from a previous take, thus proving Markle’s actions weren’t as spontaneous as she’d probably like us to think.
Retakes and edits like that are actually pretty common for anyone posting social media content, but the flub doesn’t exactly help the Suits actress against Meghan McCain’s accusations of being “highly curated.”
If you’re interested to see this next move by the Sussexes, you’ll be able to stream With Love, Meghan starting Wednesday, January 15, on Netflix, where you can also see their previous docuseries Harry & Meghan.
