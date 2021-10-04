Midnight Mass: What To Watch If You Like Mike Flanagan's Netflix Horror Series

If you have watched all seven episodes of Midnight Mass (and hopefully you have before reading this because SPOILER ALERT), how does it rank alongside your favorite Mike Flanagan movies and TV shows so far? Personally, I feel inclined to call the miniseries about a remote island community experiencing what seems to be a miracle following the arrival of a new, mysterious priest the filmmaker’s most masterful work to date, let alone one of the best shows on Netflix I have ever seen. If you also share this opinion and want to binge more stories about bizarre, horrific, faith-testing phenomena (or just more from the Flanagan family), be not afraid as you may find just what you are looking for in our list below.

The Haunting Collection (Netflix)

The story of a family still plagued by traumatic events and spirits from their childhood home (loosely inspired by Shirley Jackson’s novel) and another based on Henry James’ tale of a woman hired to care for two children also surrounded by strange circumstances make up this truly haunting collection of limited series.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Midnight Mass: Mike Flanagan first proved his talent for episodic storytelling by creating two of the most chilling and arresting Netflix TV shows, The Haunting of Hill House in 2018 and 2020’s The Haunting of Bly Manor, in which a few Midnight Mass cast members also appear.

Hush (Netflix)

A successful author (Kate Siegel, frequent collaborator and real-life spouse of Mike Flanagan) finds her secluded home invaded by a sadistic masked murderer (10 Cloverfield Lane star John Gallagher Jr.) who decides to put his indiscriminate murder spree on pause to play a deadly cat and mouse game with the woman after discovering she is deaf.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Midnight Mass: Five years before Midnight Mass became a reality, Mike Flanagan teased his passion project in his brilliant home invasion thriller Hush by making it a book by Kate Siegel’s character that receives praise from her friend, played by Beverly Keane actress Samantha Sloyan.

Salem’s Lot (Amazon Rental)

A successful author (David Soul) returns to his hometown in Maine looking for inspiration for his next book, only to find more than he bargained for as he begins to suspect that the citizens are being turned into creatures of the night.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Midnight Mass: Tobe Hooper, writer and director of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, helmed this iconic, two-part miniseries event that first aired on CBS in 1979 and was based on Stephen King’s terrifying novel Salem’s Lot , which King fan and collaborator Mike Flanagan likely sunk his teeth into as inspiration for the plot of Midnight Mass.

Let The Right One In (Hulu)

A lonely 12-year-old boy (Kåre Hedebrant) finds friendship and more with a girl (Lina Leandersson) who has a strange aversion to sunlight in 1980s Stockholm.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Midnight Mass: Since we have already crossed the threshold of spoiler territory, if Midnight Mass made you want to explore more somber and sophisticated stories involving vampirism, you certainly cannot go wrong with 2008’s Let the Right One In - a chilling coming-of-age tale from acclaimed Tomas Alfredson.

He Never Died (Netflix)

The life of a brutish, weary recluse (Henry Rollins) is upended by the arrival of ruthless thugs who want him dead, a potential love interest, and the daughter he never knew, leading to questions about his earth-shattering true identity.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Midnight Mass: If Midnight Mass made you interested in more stories that (sort of) explore vampirism but also from a twisted, biblical perspective, you cannot go wrong with 2015’s He Never Died - an intriguing and darkly comic drama that would later spawn a gender-swapped spin-off called She Never Died in 2019.

The Exorcism Of Emily Rose (Amazon Rental)

An agnostic lawyer (Laura Linney) defends a priest (Tom Wilkinson) accused of murdering a teenage girl ( Dexter cast member Jennifer Carpenter) whom he claims he was trying to save from the demon that possessed her.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Midnight Mass: If Midnight Mass made you interested in more horror movies with a religious significance, you cannot go wrong with 2005’s The Exorcism of Emily Rose - a unique hybrid of a possession thriller with a courtroom drama from director Scott Derrickson that is as frightening as it is thought-provoking, especially for its fact-based origin.

The Witch (Showtime)

Banishment from their church forces a family into seclusion, where they soon fall prey to unexplainable and unholy terror that puts their faith in God and one another to the test in 15th-Century New England.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Midnight Mass: Another one of the best horror movies with a religious significance is 2015’s The Witch - the feature-length debut of writer and director Robert Eggers, who also has a remake of one of the greatest vampire movies, Nosferatu , starring Anya Taylor-Joy in the works.

Frailty (Amazon Rental)

A Texas man (Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey) tells an FBI agent (Powers Boothe) about how he helped his religious fanatic father hunt people he believed were demons when he was a child.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Midnight Mass: You will find themes of faith and trust and a few shocking twists like Midnight Mass offers in 2001’s Frailty - an underrated, devilish gem of a thriller from star and first-time director Bill Paxton.

The Lodge (Hulu)

A woman (Riley Keough) is forced to spend the holiday season alone with her boyfriend’s son (Jaeden Martell) and daughter (Lia McHugh) at a secluded cabin where her traumatic past begins to catch up with her in a most strange and horrifying way.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Midnight Mass: I will not give away how the 2020’s The Lodge comments on religious faith (and in a far less respectful fashion than Midnight Mass) because that reveal is what really makes this mercilessly disturbing drama pinch.

Apostle (Netflix)

In hopes to retrieve his long-lost sister, an English drifter (Dan Stevens) must endure the inhumane persecution of a menacing cult leader (Michael Sheen) and his followers in 1905.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Midnight Mass: Another Netflix original horror story that takes place on a remote island and comments on faith (in a far more brutal fashion than Midnight Mass) is 2018’s Apostle - a unique thematic change of pace for writer and director of the Raid movies Gareth Evans.

The Wicker Man (Amazon Prime)

A devoutly Christian police officer (Edward Woodward) butts heads with the citizens of a Scottish village and their paganist ideologies while investigating the disappearance of a young girl.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Midnight Mass: Widely considered to be the greatest horror movie that examines occultism, especially for its famous twist ending, is The Wicker Man - the original 1973 adaptation of David Rinner’s novel Ritual from director Robin Hardy that also takes place on a remote island.

The Sacrament (Amazon Prime, Tubi, Crackle, Vudu, Pluto TV)

A video journalist and his friends and coworkers from VICE accept his sister’s invitation to visit her at a commune heralded by a religious leader whose intentions become increasingly ominous.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Midnight Mass: Fans of movies that examine occultism and found footage thrillers will find the best of both worlds with the 2013, mockumentary-style favorite The Sacrament - another intense and thought-provoking feature from indie horror hero Ti West and producer Eli Roth.

Jakob’s Wife (Shudder)

A middle-aged woman ( Scream Queen Barbara Crampton ), bored of his life as the spouse of a respected minister (Larry Fessenden) gets a new boost of confidence (and other sudden changes) following her encounter with a strange creature ( The Nun ’s Bonnie Aarons).

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Midnight Mass: If there is ever a moment during your binge of our Midnight Mass-related recommendations when things get a little too heavy but you are still interested in watching a film with themes of both faith and vampirism, Jakob’s Wife - a Shudder exclusive horror-comedy movie from co-writer and director Travis Stevens - should easily satisfy that appetite.

