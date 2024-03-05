Mike Flanagan Reveals The Dark Tower Scene He Can't Wait To Film, But I'm Concerned We Might Never See It

Mild Spoiler Alert for Stephen King’s The Dark Tower Series.

For fans of horror and Stephen King's spine-tingling tales, Mike Flanagan stands out as a leading filmmaker, especially in bringing King's novels to life. He's already won over audiences with standout adaptations of Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep, but as we move into 2024, the genre filmmaker's schedule is packed with upcoming Stephen King adaptations . He's putting the finishing touches on his latest project, The Life of Chuck , a story from King's 2020 collection If It Bleeds, and is also tackling the colossal task of finally giving The Dark Tower a faithful adaptation . Recently Flanagan shared his excitement about a specific scene he's eager to film for the sprawling science fiction/fantasy series, and as cool as it sounds, I have my concerns. I can't help but worry that this eagerly anticipated moment may never make it to our screens.

Flanagan expressed his excitement about bringing a poignant moment to the screen during his appearance at the 2024 Emerald City Comic Con (via PopVerse ). He, without giving any major spoilers, discussed a very emotional eulogy towards the end that he's excited to bring to audiences. The filmmaker mentioned that the eulogy was so profound that it left him in tears, and his copy of the book is stained to prove it. He had this to share with those in attendance:

Very late in the story, there’s a scene that takes place in a forest where a character is being buried. And there’s a eulogy being given that made me cry the first time that I read it. That one speech just kills me, and I can’t wait for that.

The eulogy in question is indeed a heartbreaking moment in the eight-book series. However, I won't spoil anything for those who intend to read the books or watch the series if it eventually makes it to the streaming schedule. You can find it here if you're interested in reading the eulogy. My main concern is that The Dark Tower series has had one lousy movie adaptation in the past, and there have been several failed attempts at bringing this world to life .

Not to mention that streaming services keep canceling series after one season , and with the scene in question being so deep into the story’s run, I am afraid to get my hopes up of ever seeing it. One thing the upcoming adaptation has going for it is the fact that it will be available to stream with an Amazon Prime Video subscription , and the platform has a significantly better track record of letting series, like The Rings of Power, find their audiences.

Another exciting tease came from Kate Siegel, the life partner and one of the many frequent Flanagan collaborators, who hinted a few specific roles piqued her interest. She said:

I would like to play lots and lots and lots of different people in the Tower. I would like to be the voice of the train [Blaine the Mono], I’d like to be Shardik the Bear! Lots of people.

I would be excited to see The Fall of the House of Usher veteran actress in any role. Still, when I imagine the emotionally intense eulogy scene, I also think about who should play Jake Chambers, a character whose presence is crucial for the series' emotional impact. My personal choice for the role would be someone like Christian Convery, known for his performance in the Netflix fantasy series Sweet Tooth. I believe the young actor perfectly embodies the combination of innocence and resilience that defines Jake Chambers and the profound influence he has on Roland's journey.

I have some concerns about whether or not Mike Flanagan's The Dark Tower series will be given the chance to complete its story, but I am cautiously optimistic. As the man who skillfully combined Stephen King and Stanley Kubrick's different versions of The Shining with his interpretation of Doctor Sleep, Mike could be the one to finally bring the Tower to life.