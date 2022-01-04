Sweet Tooth Season 2: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Netflix Series

There were many original Netflix TV shows in 2021 that premiered to wide, wonderful acclaim from critics and audiences alike, such as Mike Flanagan’s horrifying miniseries Midnight Mass or the third season of You, for instance. However, Sweet Tooth managed to really stand out among the rest for its unique, heartwarming, and equally heartbreaking take on the post-apocalyptic fantasy genre.

Based on the popular DC Comics series of the same name by writer and artist Jeff Lemire, the comparatively lighter adaptation takes place in a world ravaged by a deadly virus in which a young boy with human/deer genetics and his protective adult companion search for a safe haven for others like him while struggling to evade human survivors who hate his kind. Considering how the story left off in the season finale, it should have been a relief to fans that Sweet Tooth Season 2 is in the works. The following are all the most essential facts that we know about part two of this endearing adventure, starting with how many chapters audiences have to look forward to this time.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sweet Tooth Season 2 Will Consist Of Eight, One-Hour Episodes

The debut season of Sweet Tooth premiered on Netflix on Friday, June 4, 2021 and, within its first four weeks on the streaming platform, 60 million households “tuned in” to watch Gus (Christian Convery) on his journey with Tommy “Big Man” Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) over the course of eight thrilling episodes. The following month, the streaming platform confirmed that Sweet Tooth Season 2 was greenlit by sending each of the main cast members a large, specially made chocolate bar in reference to Gus’ eponymous affinity for candy. A video posted to the series’ official Twitter account captured their glowing reactions.

According to a press release put out by Netflix in tandem with the renewal announcement, Sweet Tooth Season 2, like its first season run, will last a total of eight episodes - each of which will be one-hour long.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sweet Tooth Season 2 Plans To Film In New Zealand In 2022

The sweeping, idyllic country of New Zealand has served as the filming location for many fantasy stories on the big and small screen, such as Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings movies (Hobbit prequel trilogy included) and Netflix’s live-action reboot of the hit anime, Cowboy Bebop, which also premiered in 2021. The digital platform also set up production for the first season of Sweet Tooth in the South Pacific nation, which will continue to represent the series’ post-apocalyptic world when the cameras start rolling again.

Principal photography on Sweet Tooth Season 2 is expected to begin in early 2022 and will, once again, take place in New Zealand. This was first confirmed in July 2021 by the country’s own TVNZ during their interview with showrunner Jim Mickle, who will also be wearing a lot of hats for the series’ sophomore run.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Showrunner Jim Mickle Returns To Write, Direct, And Executive Produce Sweet Tooth Season 2

Jim Mickle is a filmmaker known for horror movies like Stake Land or We Are What We Are, helming the 2019 Netflix original sci-fi crime drama In the Shadow of the Moon, and for adapting Joe R. Lansdale’s 1990 novel Savage Season into the acclaimed Neo-Western TV show Hap and Leonard with his frequent collaborator Nick Damici. His second big TV project and second collaboration with Netflix is Sweet Tooth, which he co-developed with Arrow writer Beth Schwartz.

Mickle, who helmed four episodes of the first season, will continue directorial duties on Sweet Tooth Season 2 for an unspecified number of episodes, in addition to leading the writers’ room again. An official press release from Netflix quotes the filmmaker as “excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey.”

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Robert Downey Jr. Is Also Returning To Executive Produce Sweet Tooth Season 2

Jim Mickle also shares his executive producer’s credit with someone who is certainly well-versed in comic book adaptations: Robert Downey Jr. The Academy Award-nominated actor who is better known for his impressively long stint as Iron Man in the Marvel movies will continue his position as executive producer on Sweet Tooth Season 2 as part of Team Downey - a production company he co-founded in 2010.

Other members of Team Downey who executive produce Sweet Tooth include Susan Downey (the company’s co-founder and Robert’s wife), Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran, along with producer Evan Moore. Oanh Ly, who previously worked with Netflix as a writer for the Archie Comics-inspired series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, is also joining the Sweet Tooth crew for Season 2 as a co-executive producer.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Deaf and Transgender Young Actors Have Reportedly Been Encouraged To Join The Sweet Tooth Season 2 Cast

SPOILER ALERT! - The Sweet Tooth Season 1 finale involved many heart-wrenching plot twists and stunning revelations, including Captain Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men capturing Gus and bringing him to the sympathetic Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), inciting Aimee (Dania Ramirez) and Jepperd to plan an eventual rescue. So, while we can likely assume the return of those Sweet Tooth cast members (along with Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, James Brolin as the narrator, and more), we cannot confirm any reprisals or notable updates to the ensemble right now.

However, it does sound like we'll we'll be seeing even more diversity in Sweet Tooth Season 2. According to the New Zealand Herald, the National Foundation for Deaf & Hard of Hearing published a casting call revealing that the show is looking for young actors who are deaf, hard of hearing, or well-versed in sign language for an unspecified recurring role. That same casting call also strongly encouraged people who identify as transgender or non-binary to seek an audition.

The first season of Sweet Tooth was already a game changer for its clever, unbelievably timely social commentary and depiction of a dystopian society with a uniquely whimsical tone. It appears that Sweet Tooth Season 2 is looking to one-up itself.

While we wait for further updates on Sweet Tooth Season 2, for the latest on the upcoming shows premiering or returning to Netflix, keep an eye on our schedule of the 2022 Netflix TV premiere dates.