Miley Cyrus Is Reuniting With Disney As She Prepares To Release Endless Summer Vacation

Miley Cyrus may have said goodbye to Hannah Montana over 10 years ago and has long since shed her Disney Channel past, but that is not stopping her from reuniting with the House of Mouse. The lead single “Flowers” from her upcoming Endless Summer Vacation has been topping the charts, and if you thought a red hot bikini photo was celebration enough, wait until you hear what she has in store for the album, as it’s a real full-circle moment.

The former Disney star is set to reunite with the company next week when her special event, Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), releases on Disney+ on the heels of the album’s release. According to Variety, Cyrus will perform eight songs from her new album, including chart-topper “Flowers,” as well as a performance with Rufus Wainwright.

The event will also include interviews in the house where Cyrus shot the video for “Flowers,” which was also the house where Frank Sinatra lived. Fans of the singer know that she is no stranger to Backyard Sessions, as she’s been doing them for about 11 years now, doing intimate performances with her band in a backyard setting, singing everything from covers to old hits.

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) marks the Queen of New Year’s Eve's return to Disney since Hannah Montana ended in 2011. Although she has moved on, she still brings up her alter ego every once in a while and even wrote a heartfelt letter for the 15th anniversary. Despite her reuniting with Disney, it’s unlikely there will be a Hannah Montana reunion or reboot, at least in the near future. Cyrus’ special event premiering on Disney+ is a sign that she is still in good standing with the mega company, so who knows what could happen?

The release of “Flowers” came with rumors, mostly surrounding Miley Cyrus’ relationship with Liam Hemsworth. If the single is just a taste of what fans will be getting from the upcoming album, they are definitely in for a treat. Plus, with the Backyard Sessions, this new era is already shaping up to be her best one yet, and I can’t wait to see what else she has in store. Take a look at the teaser for a preview of what to expect:

Make sure to sign up for a Disney+ subscription so you can watch Cyrus’ special event, Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), on the same day the album releases: Friday, March 10 at 1 p.m. EST. She joins several artists who have their own specials on the streamer, including Taylor Swift, BTS, Elton John, and more. Hopefully, if Cyrus goes on tour to accompany the new album, fans will get a tour documentary, much like Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds concert movie, to keep both the nostalgia and reunion going.