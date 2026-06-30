Millie Bobby Brown Can't Watch Early Enola Holmes Without One Thing 'Bothering' Her

Actress Millie Bobby Brown became a household name after leading the Stranger Things cast, but she's worked on a number of other projects for the streaming service. Those with a Netflix subscription are about to be treated to Enola Holmes 3, which will once again have the 22 year-old actress breaking the fourth wall and directly speaking to the audience. And she spoke to CinemaBlend about one thing that bothers her about re-watching the first movie.

While fans are still debating Stranger Things' ending, Millie Bobby Brown is leaving Eleven behind and reprising her role as Enola. As you can see in the video above, I asked Brown about her character's penchant for speaking to the camera. That's when she told me:

I feel like it hasn't changed. It feels really, really familiar to me to talk to camera. I sometimes I'll look back at the first one and I'll go, 'Oh, she's kind of looking above the lens that's bothering me.' And now I know exactly where to look.

The trailer for Enola Holmes 3 showcased how wildly charismatic MBB is while breaking the fourth wall, but it sounds like she's got notes about 2020 original movie. Namely where her eye line was the first time she played the young detective. Suddenly I'm feeling the need to re-watch the first two movies of this burgeoning franchise.

Millie Bobby Brown had been doing a ton of press for Enola Holmes 3, but she's also clearly looking back at the franchise's humble beginnings. She told me and co-star Louis Partridge that she caught herself looking just above the lens while narrating, rather than directly into it. Luckily she got more comfortable with this part of the role as her tenure as Sherlock's little sister continued.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown pushed for Enola Holmes 3 to be more adult than the previous two installments, given how both she and her character have grown up. Indeed, the threequel has the title character preparing for her marriage to Lord Tewkesbury, which shows just how much time has passed since the first movie arrived on Netflix. The franchise is yet another example of how audiences have watche Brown grow up right before our eyes.

Enola Holmes' penchant for breaking the fourth wall is one of the best parts about the franchise, and makes me want to see the Damsel actress in a mockumentary. I mean, can you imagine her in something like The Paper, looking directly into the camera in the process? In the clip above she also name-dropped Fleabag, and now I want to see the show rebooted with her at the center. Are you listening, Phoebe Waller-Bridge?

Enola Holmes 3 will arrive on Netflix on July 1st as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully this franchise will also continue with a fourth movie. Fingers crossed.