Enola Holmes 3 Scene Came From Sweet Gesture Jake Bongiovi Made For Millie Bobby Brown ‘At Night’

This story contains very minor spoilers for Enola Holmes 3, which is now available to stream with a Netflix subscription.

Enola Holmes 3 marks the third outing for Millie Bobby Brown’s titular sleuth, and this is arguably her most personal case to date. The story centers around the fearless protagonist’s impending marriage to Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), but the festivities hit a snag when Enola’s older brother, Sherlock, is kidnapped. All the while, there’s drama between Enola and Tewkesbury, though there are also some particularly sweet moments between them. In fact, Brown revealed that one tender scene was inspired by her hubby, Jake Bongiovi.

The love story between Enola and Tewkesbury is filled with its share of ups and downs and, in many ways, this film feels like the culmination of that. With that in mind, director Philip Barantini aims to make the romantic tension between the pair palpable in this third film. As Mille Bobby Brown recently explained to The Independent, though, she suggested one particular moment between Enola and her beau. The Stranger Things star is now happily taking credit for that hair-braiding scene after being complimented for it:

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Yes, thank you! That was my idea; I wrote that into the script. We had this big scene and we were like, is it going to be a kiss that’s going to make the audience swoon? What is it?

During the film, Holmes and Tewkesbury decide to take an evening swim in the sea and start to prepare themselves for that cool dip. With that, Tewkesbury loving braids his fiancée tresses, smoothly putting them into a long plait.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It’s a truly intimate moment that illustrates the closeness between the two characters. It also further drives home the fact that the tea-loving Brown and Patridge. In real life, Brown herself is married to Jake Bongiovi, and it seems his hair-braiding is something she relishes:

My husband, at night, he braids my hair, and I think it is the most adorable, loving thing. I’m obsessed with the fact that he does that for me. And so I thought, that’s what I want to do.