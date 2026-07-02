Millie Bobby Brown And Louis Partridge Schooled Me On How To Make Proper Tea After Enola Holmes 3's Great Moment

Stranger Things' finale might have aired in January, but Millie Bobby Brown continues to be one of Netflix's biggest stars. Those with a Netflix subscription were recently treated to Enola Holmes 3, the latest installment in the popular fourth-wall breaking mystery series. In the movie the title character and Louis Patridge's Tewkesbury have a scene where they discussed someone who made terrible tea, leading me to ask the two stars about the proper way to prepare a cup of English tea.

Enola Holmes 3 reviews are here, and now audiences can judge themselves as the threequel is streaming on Netflix. Early on in the film Enola and Watson poke fun at Sherlock for making terrible tea with "far too much" milk. As you can see in the video above, I asked Brown and Partridge the correct way to prepare a cuppa. As they told me:

Louis : Great question.

: Great question. Millie : Tea bag first.

: Tea bag first. Louis : Yeah. I was just gonna say in America, I think you, where you let yourselves down is the water isn't hot enough.

: Yeah. I was just gonna say in America, I think you, where you let yourselves down is the water isn't hot enough. Millie: 100%, Louie. It's warm. It's not hot enough. It's always, it's like a lukewarm, I'm like, guys, I need it to be, I needed to burn my mouth.

Right away the two Enola Holmes stars offered an important critique on the way American serve tea: the water simply isn't warm enough. This is key for a few reasons, especially if one likes to add milk, therefore plunging the temperature more. Now I can't top thinking about how many times Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge must have experienced this firsthand.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Enola Holmes 3 trailers showed off this pair of actors' A+ chemistry, and I have to say it came through when they started offering this humble American tips about how to up my tea game. They went on to speak more about the importance of it being extra hot, telling me:

Millie : And also the tea bag doesn't work as well if it's not.

: And also the tea bag doesn't work as well if it's not. Louis : Yeah I, it doesn't diffuse in, in the same way. So first all a hundred degrees water.

: Yeah I, it doesn't diffuse in, in the same way. So first all a hundred degrees water. Millie : You don't do milk first?

: You don't do milk first? Louis : No, no, no, no.

: No, no, no, no. Millie: Exactly. Okay. Then hot water, then you like, then you get like the tea going infused. Then you do your splash of milk. I like mine stronger.

Both Patridge and Brown confirmed that they like a stronger cup, which means the shade of brown has to be darker by the time you've finished using your tea bag. Then, of course, comes the sugar and milk. Suddenly I'm feeling much more prepared to have guests over for tea.

The third Enola Holmes movie shows the title character and Tewkesbury preparing for their wedding, when her famous brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill) is suddenly kidnapped. Add in the return of the villainous Moriarty and their nuptials are made are more complicated. Even if Sherlock makes awful tea, his sister is determined to rescue him.

Enola Holmes is streaming now on Netflix as part of the 2026 movie release list. The movie's ending leaves the door open for more sequels, and I can't wait to see what comes next if Netflix green lights another.