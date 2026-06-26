Millie Bobby Brown May Be Playing A Detective, But Her Enola Holmes 3 Premiere Dress Is Giving Cinderella

When Enola Holmes 3 premieres on Netflix’s 2026 schedule , we know we’ll get to see Millie Bobby Brown back in her iconic detective outfits. Based on the Enola Holmes 3 trailer , we also know she’ll wear a wedding dress at some point in the movie, which is very exciting. However, in the real world, the actress is looking like a literal princess as she rocked a dress to this movie’s premiere that is giving Cinderella.

As we prepare for the release of Enola Holmes 3 on the 2026 movie calendar , Millie Bobby Brown attended the premiere in New York City wearing a lovely light blue gown. It was a pretty strapless number that flowed beautifully. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

I’m obsessed with the details here. I love how the dress is cinched at the waist to create a corset look. I’m also here for the bow at the center. I’m utterly obsessed with how it flows from the waist down, too. To top it off, the actress paired the gown with a lavish silver necklace, and she wore her hair in a loose updo.

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The dress was created by Galia Lahav. According to its Instagram , it’s a custom creation made specifically for the Stranger Things star. It was also explained that this came after Galia Lahav designed her “custom wedding gown.”

Now, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got married in 2024. As her Instagram shows, she wore a stunning white gown that featured lots of gorgeous lace details and looked fit for a princess.

So, it makes perfect sense that her Enola Holmes 3 outfit also looked so regal and royal. In fact, it specifically reminded me of Cinderella (which you can stream with a Disney+ subscription ). The sky blue color is what really gave it that vibe; however, Brown’s overall elegant look also felt like it paid homage to the classic princess tale.

While Millie Bobby Brown was giving princess at the premiere, that’s not exactly what she’ll be giving in the movie she's promoting. No, she’ll be in full detective mode in Enola Holmes 3, and I’m so excited to see her back in action. However, while we know we’ll get to see the actress in the period detective outfits that are like the ones she rocked in the first movie, she’ll also get to wear a wedding dress in it, too.

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That’s because, in this film, we’ll follow Enola in the lead-up to her wedding to Lord Tewkesbury. However, as she’s preparing to say “I do,” her brother, Sherlock, gets kidnapped. So, a new mystery is afoot, and it seems like she’ll be solving it in high fashion.

Meanwhile, I’m looking forward to seeing the other looks Millie Bobby Brown rocks to promote this movie. She always knows how to curate a clever and chic set of outfits for a press tour (I mean, she wore black during Stranger Things promo to mourn her character’s end), and I’m already loving what she’s putting together for Enola Holmes 3.