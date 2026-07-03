‘I Never Thought My Bloody Name Would Have This Much Talk.’ Millie Bobby Brown Unravels Her Real Name

Millie Bobby Brown has been a household name for quite a while now, thanks to her breakout role in Stranger Things and subsequent roles in the Enola Holmes franchise and more. In fact, Enola Holmes 3 hit the 2026 Netflix schedule recently, and she's been doing some promotion for it, which is where a really interesting conversation about the actress' real name came up. Now's the perfect time for her to unravel it.

The 22-year-old actress has brought on plenty of discourse over the years, whether it’s people commenting on the way she looks, feuds with co-stars, or even her different hairstyles. After tying the knot with Jake Bongiovi in 2024, many people have been commenting on her name, as well. Brown spoke about the topic while doing an interview with MTV UK with Enola Holmes 3 co-star Louis Partridge, where she unraveled her name, past, and present.

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Talk about Brown’s name first started in 2025 following an interview she did with BuzzFeed UK for her Netflix film The Electric State. She revealed for the first time that her middle name was not Bobby, but was, in fact, Bonnie. Then, in December, in an interview with VT, Brown admitted that she changed her name to Millie Bonnie Bongiovi following her wedding.

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Here, the video is worth a watch, and it's worth noting even Partridge didn't know she'd dropped the Brown in favor of Bongiovi, legally of course. I even love her reveal of her cute nickname "Millie Bon Bon." Adorable.

Of course, Brown still goes by Millie Bobby Brown professionally, but it’s definitely pretty insane knowing that a lot of people are interested in her full name. Even after years in the industry, Brown can’t seem to wrap her head around the interest, which is understandable.

I never thought my bloody name would have this much talk. But the thing is, I was just an idiot, and released once that my middle name wasn’t Bobby, and now the world was like, ‘Whaaaat?’ And I was like, ‘Shit, I should have never of done that.’

However, it's not like she's the first celebrity whose name has garnered interest. Just look at Emma (Emily) Stone.

Luckily, Brown’s name is not all that people are talking about when it comes to her. Enola Holmes 3 is finally streaming with a Netflix subscription (though the movie doesn’t seem to be impressing critics). Meanwhile, Eleven’s fate in the Stranger Things finale is still up in the air, and people are still talking about that, too, Millie Bon Bon included.