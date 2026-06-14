The Surprising Way Millie Bobby Brown Hinted At ‘Funeral’ For Eleven Before Stranger Things’ Final Season Was Out
I can't believe I didn't pick up on this.
For fans with a Netflix subscription, the end of Stranger Things was emotional enough on its own. But, apparently, Millie Bobby Brown had already been carrying those feelings around for quite some time. In fact, she recently revealed that she spent season 5's press tour mourning the character as part of what she considered to be a funeral for Eleven. And, honestly, I can't believe I didn't realize this while she was promoting those final episodes.
Brown recently appeared on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce and opened up about life after Stranger Things, motherhood and returning for Enola Holmes 3. The young star discussed grieving the end of Stranger Things and calling her castmates after the final season wrapped. With that, Brown revealed one clothing-related way she mourned her character:
That series of black ensembles is a surprisingly touching detail. At the time, many fans probably just thought Brown was embracing a fashion choice. Unbeknownst to me and likely others, she was quietly saying goodbye to the character she’d been playing for much of her young life. She was only 12 years old when the first season premiered, meaning she essentially grew up alongside the series and its cast. Unsurprisingly, she admitted the ending brought up fears that went beyond simply leaving a job.
Brown said that after filming wrapped, she immediately reached out to her fellow Stranger Things cast members, because she worried their relationships might somehow disappear with the show. She recalled:
That's understandable. For Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink, Stranger Things wasn't just a television series. It was their childhood.
The cast spent nearly a decade together. Entire stages of their lives happened while making the show. Walking away from that probably feels less like finishing a project and more like leaving home.
Brown also revealed something unexpected about how some fans have reacted to the series’ controversial ending. While she used to hear people recognize her as Eleven everywhere she went, the conversation has shifted. Finally, she added:
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There is something lovely about that. Instead of simply accepting the ending, fans are choosing hope. Stranger Things has always been about friendship, resilience and refusing to give up on the people you love, so maybe it is fitting that viewers are extending that same optimism to El.
As for Brown, saying goodbye to Hawkins clearly involved more tears than fans realized. Looking back, those black press-tour outfits were not just fashion choices. They were a quiet clue that she was already mourning Eleven before everyone else knew they would have to say goodbye, too.
All five seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix and, in terms of something more recent, Enola Holmes 3 hits the Netflix streaming schedule on July 1.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
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