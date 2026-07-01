After Enola Holmes 1 And 2 Reviews Were Bangers, I'm Shook Up By The Third Movie's Rotten Tomatoes Score
How does the threequel compare?
Every streaming service has its set of hit project, Millie Bobby Brown has starred in both movies and (of course) Stranger Things for those with a Netflix subscription. While there's still discourse about Stranger Things' finale, she stars as the title character of the new mystery threequel Enola Holmes 3. But after the first two movies' Rotten Tomatoes scores were bangers, I'm shocked by the discrepancy with the new movie. Let's break it all down.
Enola Holmes 3's trailer teased the main story of this new installment: while Enola is preparing for her wedding to Tewksbury, her famous brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill) is kidnapped. She must solve the mystery while also contending with her upcoming role as a wife and Lady. On paper its sounds killer, but not all critics agreed.
Enola Holmes 3's Rotten Tomatoes Score Doesn't Compare To The First Two
Millie Bobby Brown has been promoting Enola Holmes 3, and the streaming movie is now officially the newest Netflix movie. Unfortunately, the threequel is seemingly failing to impress critics the way that the first two did. At the time of writing this story, the third movie is sitting at just 67% on Rotten Tomatoes from 15 reviews.
While not a terrible score, it stands in stark juxtaposition to the previous two installments in the mystery franchise. The 2020 original is certified fresh at 91%, while the sequel is even higher at 93%. Enola Holmes 3's score might change as more reviews are added to the aggregator website, but this is definitely a change that's going to turn heads. So what do critics actually think of Millie Bobby Brown's newest movie release?
What Reviews Of Enola Holmes 3 Are Saying
Reviews for Enola Holmes 3 are a mixed back, which is likely why it's got a middling (but not rotten) score on RT. The Wrap's William Bibbiani claimed that the third movie is simply not as exciting or attention-grabbing as the previous two installments, writing:
Benjamin Le from The Guardian also seems to think that the Netflix franchise is beginning to "lose steam" after the first two movies. The outlet's review pointed this out by saying:
Then again, it's not like all critics are coming down hard on Philip Barantini's new movie. THR's review by Frank Schek acknowledged some of its short comings, but overall seemed to land on a positive impression of Enola Holmes 3. It reads:
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Meanwhile, Kate Erbland from IndieWire took aim at the way the movie's mystery was handled, as well as how it was shot and edited when compared to the first two Enola Holmes movies. In her words:
Despite some issues with the third Enoles Holmes movie, Variety's Tomris Laffly praised the movie as a whole, especially the chemistry between Millie Bobby Brown's title character that the villainous Moriarty. The review reads:
Now that the movie is out for everyone on Netflix, it should be fascinating to see if the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes ends up being different from the critics'. What's more, the latter's score could end up changing as more reviews are submitted to the website.
Audiences can judge for themselves now, as Enola Holmes 3 is on Netflix as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see if the streaming service green lights a fourth installment of this mystery franchise.