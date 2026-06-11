I Did Not See It Coming When Millie Bobby Brown Went Off On People Criticizing Her Husband For… Not Carrying Bags

It’s been half a year now since Millie Bobby Brown and the gang wrapped up Stranger Things, and even as the actress moves on to new projects like Enola Holmes 3 (hitting the 2026 movie calendar in July), we’re still debating what we think really happened to Eleven. The Duffer Brothers may refuse to confirm her fate, but Brown would like us to know that in real life, at least, she is alive and well and doesn't need her husband to carry her bags for her.

Millie Bobby Brown is — at the ripe old age of 22 — married to Jake Bongiovi, 24, and the couple announced in August 2025 that they had adopted a daughter. As any parent knows, leaving the house with a young child requires as much preparation as a long vacation — and almost as much luggage — and Brown had something to get off her chest about it when she visited Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast. She said:

Hi, I’m Millie Bobby Brown, and I’m not gonna lie, when did women become incapable of holding their own bags, car seats and stuff? This stems from me holding all of my suitcases and bags and my kid, and people are like, ‘Your husband doesn’t hold a single thing.’ And I’m like, ‘Because I’m three miles ahead. I have been planning this all night.’

When you become a mom, it’s like you grow an extra arm. You realize you can carry a baby and/or push a stroller while toting several bags and probably carrying something atop your head if needed. And yes, proper planning is a must. Millie Bobby Brown sees this as something to be proud of, and she pointed out that’s what we’re raising our girls to do. She continued:

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We’re all about empowering girls, and like ‘You got it, you don’t need a man.’ But then when I’m like, ‘OK, I can carry my own things,’ people are like [gasps], ‘Where’s your husband?’ And I’m like, ‘I can also do it on my own.’

I totally get where Millie Bobby Brown is coming from, but on the other hand, just because you can do it all doesn’t mean you should have to. If she wants to be the one carrying her baby through crowds of fans and paparazzi, I fully get that.

Let’s also remember, though, that Jake Bongiovi is only 24 years old, and parenthood is new to both him and Millie Bobby Brown. We have to give people grace, because it takes time to figure some of this stuff out. The actress went on to insist that Jake Bongiovi doesn’t deserve all the harsh comments, saying:

Nobody knows my husband. My husband is the most polite, sweet, will do anything for me. But he also knows I’m capable.

Millie Bobby Brown is already carrying so much — she shouldn’t have to also hold the weight of the public’s opinions of her marriage on top of it.

Only time will tell if Jake Bongiovi starts to pitch in a little more, but in the meantime, we can see Brown continue to do it all when her upcoming Netflix movie, Enola Holmes 3, becomes available to stream with a Netflix subscription on Wednesday, July 1.