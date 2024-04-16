Megan Markle And Prince Harry Are Filming A Netflix Show On Location, And Their Hotel Bill Ain't For The Faint Of Heart

While the royals on the British side of the pond have spent the early months of 2024 with rampant speculation from the public about Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are working on their next project for Netflix subscribers. This means filming on location in Florida, and their recent hotel stay had to be quite expensive.

The report comes just days after Deadline revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed on for two more nonfiction projects at Netflix, already in production. The couple signed a deal with the streamer back in 2020, which resulted in the Harry & Meghan docuseries in 2022. One of the upcoming projects will center on the world of professional polo, filming largely at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida.

After Prince Harry played a charity match in Wellington over the weekend, he and Megan Markle headed toward the coast to stay at the Four Seasons Hotel in Palm Beach. According to HELLO!, suites at the hotel are priced for more than $8000 per night, and the two reportedly stayed one night. And one night is expensive enough, I'd say!

The website for the hotel showcases the rooms and amenities, which explain the sky-high prices. There are a number of suites, and while it's not clear which the couple stayed in, the cheapest is listed at nearly $3000 per night for a Saturday night. The next cheapest is nearly $6000, and the prices only climb from there to nearly $10,000.

Harry and Meghan were working on their Netflix series about polo while in Florida, with People reporting that filming happened during Harry's charity polo game in Wellington. Given that the Four Seasons stay seemed to be a break for the couple rather than for the sake of the docu-series, I'm guessing that they footed the bill themselves rather than Netflix paying for anything. I wouldn't mind if the series does eventually show their suite, though, just to get a look at the view!

There are plenty of amenities to go with the price tag, ranging from the expected options for a five-star establishment like restaurants, fitness, a spa, and a salon. There's also a "Polo In Paradise" option, which the hotel site describes as an experience in the form of enjoying "a chef-prepared picnic alongside a polo pro or take your interest in the game to the next level with a masterclass." America's "leading polo player" will be available for experiences on select dates. (Celebrities: they're just like us.)

I don't know that Prince Harry would need a masterclass polo experience, given that he's been playing the sport for years and his team actually won the polo match of the weekend, called the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, playing in honor of the Sentebale charity he co-founded in 2006. Meghan Markle was on hand to cheer on her husband, as well as friend and tennis legend Serena Williams. This will presumably be shown on Netflix when the upcoming series is released.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All in all, the couple seems to have had a luxurious weekend at the Four Seasons in Palm Beach, and it remains to be seen if their stay will appear or be referenced in their Netflix series about polo. Their other series in the works at Netflix will be centered on Meghan Markle and her journeys with cooking, gardening, entertaining, and spending time with friends. For now, you can see the two in their six-part limited Harry & Megan docu-series on Netflix.