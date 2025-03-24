Meghan Markle Made Pasta On Her Netflix Show, And The Internet Is Freaking Out About How She Did It
Another day, another duchess controversy.
With Love, Meghan has seemingly become one of Netflix’s most binge-worthy shows since it premiered on the 2025 TV schedule. Whether people love her or hate her (and believe me, there are plenty on both sides), Meghan Markle seems to be the name in everyone’s mouths right now. After an awkward moment with Mindy Kaling and a celebrity chef calling her “painful to watch,” the Suits alum now has the Internet freaking out over how she makes pasta.
So what’s so gasp-worthy about the way the Duchess of Sussex prepares her so-called “Skillet Spaghetti”? Instead of boiling her pasta first and then adding a sauce, in the first episode of With Love, Meghan (available to stream with a Netflix subscription) she shows how to cook it altogether in one pot. As is often the case when Meghan Markle is involved, many were aghast, with one X (Twitter) user writing:
To be fair, yes, she did do this, but there were other ingredients involved too. The pasta boils in a “sauce” of cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, garlic, salt and olive oil, with greens added in at the end. Some social media users were not convinced, with comments like:
- She cooked raw “noodles” by pouring boiling water over with feta and tomatoes in the pan. Straight up lied that her kids eat the leftovers in their lunchboxes. – @mirabiledictu86
- Don’t you dare call this Italian dish – Antoinette Cinturati🌟
- How the heck can Netflix call this a cooking show...more like a comedy 😂😂😂 – gloudasmal370
- She's showing how to boil pasta!???! 😂 Italians are gasping everywhere!! omg😂 – used888
- she what? 😅😅😅😅 It's Like an Spaghetti crime scene – nora_schl.
Meghan Markle has taken a lot of heat over her new series — from having its release date pushed back amid the L.A. wildfires to speculation that Gwyneth Paltrow was throwing shade at her fellow lifestyle guru. That’s just par for the course for this royal, though, and Black women are among those standing up in Markle’s defense.
In fact, the conversation surrounding Meghan Markle’s pasta inspired many to try it, and it seems like the results were shockingly great. As one social media user said:
All week, I’ve been seeing everyone rave and eat Meghan one-pot pasta. So today, I gave it a shot. Simple? Yes. Delicious? Absolutely. Life-changing? Honestly, kind of. I stand by what I said before—Meghan’s the one making cooking great again in my kitchen! #InspiredByMeghan pic.twitter.com/3m1pAxCuTLMarch 23, 2025
Simple, delicious and life-changing? You don’t need to be a duchess to get my attention with those words. Others echoed the praise for the meal, writing:
- Omg so I made Duchess Meghan’s pasta 🍝 . I love to cook so I put my own spin on it… one of the best pasta dishes I’ve EVER had – @TiffiePop85
- The Meghan Markle one pot pasta good asf – @GaiaTheeGodess
- Tried Meghan's one-pot pasta and it was amazing! And it only took 20 mins to make this! – @Kavzi
- I just made Meghan’s One Pot Pasta... OMG! It is very good. – @BovaryCee
Some critics are pointing out that Martha Stewart has a similar recipe she’s been making for years, and that is true, but that should really only speak to the legitimacy of the dish. Meghan Markle didn’t claim to have invented it, after all, and not even Stewart could argue that With Love, Meghan has given it the boost that it’s currently seeing.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
I haven’t made this exact recipe (though now I’m thinking I should), but I can definitely vouch for the whole one-pot pasta cooking method. The Internet’s reaction to “Skillet Spaghetti” just seems to prove that Meghan Markle will evoke a reaction no matter what she’s up to.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Nicole Kidman Has The ‘Perfect’ Response For Fans Who Tuned In For Her Netflix Murder Mystery Series The Perfect Couple
Doctor Who's Season 2 Episode Titles Were Revealed, And I Think The Finale's Means The Franchise Is Embracing A Modern Sci-Fi Trend