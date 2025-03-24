Meghan Markle Made Pasta On Her Netflix Show, And The Internet Is Freaking Out About How She Did It

Another day, another duchess controversy.

Meghan Markle on Netflix&#039;s With Love, Meghan.
(Image credit: Jake Rosenbert/Netflix)

With Love, Meghan has seemingly become one of Netflix’s most binge-worthy shows since it premiered on the 2025 TV schedule. Whether people love her or hate her (and believe me, there are plenty on both sides), Meghan Markle seems to be the name in everyone’s mouths right now. After an awkward moment with Mindy Kaling and a celebrity chef calling her “painful to watch,” the Suits alum now has the Internet freaking out over how she makes pasta.

So what’s so gasp-worthy about the way the Duchess of Sussex prepares her so-called “Skillet Spaghetti”? Instead of boiling her pasta first and then adding a sauce, in the first episode of With Love, Meghan (available to stream with a Netflix subscription) she shows how to cook it altogether in one pot. As is often the case when Meghan Markle is involved, many were aghast, with one X (Twitter) user writing:

I’m going to need some Percocet after watching Meghan Markle make pasta. What. The actual. Hell. She boiled water in a kettle and poured it on the dry pasta.

To be fair, yes, she did do this, but there were other ingredients involved too. The pasta boils in a “sauce” of cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, garlic, salt and olive oil, with greens added in at the end. Some social media users were not convinced, with comments like:

  • She cooked raw “noodles” by pouring boiling water over with feta and tomatoes in the pan. Straight up lied that her kids eat the leftovers in their lunchboxes. – @mirabiledictu86
  • Don’t you dare call this Italian dish – Antoinette Cinturati🌟
  • How the heck can Netflix call this a cooking show...more like a comedy 😂😂😂 – gloudasmal370
  • She's showing how to boil pasta!???! 😂 Italians are gasping everywhere!! omg😂 – used888
  • she what? 😅😅😅😅 It's Like an Spaghetti crime scene – nora_schl.

Meghan Markle has taken a lot of heat over her new series — from having its release date pushed back amid the L.A. wildfires to speculation that Gwyneth Paltrow was throwing shade at her fellow lifestyle guru. That’s just par for the course for this royal, though, and Black women are among those standing up in Markle’s defense.

In fact, the conversation surrounding Meghan Markle’s pasta inspired many to try it, and it seems like the results were shockingly great. As one social media user said:

Simple, delicious and life-changing? You don’t need to be a duchess to get my attention with those words. Others echoed the praise for the meal, writing:

  • Omg so I made Duchess Meghan’s pasta 🍝 . I love to cook so I put my own spin on it… one of the best pasta dishes I’ve EVER had – @TiffiePop85
  • The Meghan Markle one pot pasta good asf – @GaiaTheeGodess
  • Tried Meghan's one-pot pasta and it was amazing! And it only took 20 mins to make this! – @Kavzi
  • I just made Meghan’s One Pot Pasta... OMG! It is very good. – @BovaryCee

Some critics are pointing out that Martha Stewart has a similar recipe she’s been making for years, and that is true, but that should really only speak to the legitimacy of the dish. Meghan Markle didn’t claim to have invented it, after all, and not even Stewart could argue that With Love, Meghan has given it the boost that it’s currently seeing.

I haven’t made this exact recipe (though now I’m thinking I should), but I can definitely vouch for the whole one-pot pasta cooking method. The Internet’s reaction to “Skillet Spaghetti” just seems to prove that Meghan Markle will evoke a reaction no matter what she’s up to.

