Move Over Willy Wonka, A Bridgerton Immersive Experience Is Going Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

As a slew of fans living in Detroit, Michigan wait for Bridgerton Season 4 to drop on Netflix, they made their way to live their own regency fantasy at Sunday’s “The Detroit Bridgerton Themed Ball." While the event promised a magical night where attendees could dress like the Bridgerton cast in sparkly ball gowns and such, it’s now going viral for being a scam similar to the Willy Wonka immersive experience from earlier this year.

Remember when attendees slammed a Willy Wonka Immersive Experience that occurred in Glasgow in February, with one even comparing it to a“meth lab ”? The off-brand function even included the chocolatier saying “AI-generated gibberish” to guests . Well we’ve got a new event gone wrong hot off the presses with this Detroit Bridgerton experience. Just check out how one attendee logged the event on her TikTok :

As the TikTok user and her date showcased in the video, they were not prepared for the disappointment they faced at the pricey event. Per The Guardian, ticket-holders spent between $150 to $1000 to attend the experience that has droves of people leaving an hour into the event. Why? Well apparently the food was raw, the decorations were very subpar and the entertainment was a sole pole dancer in the middle of the event hall.

Twitter user @rayleearts also dug deep into the event on a Twitter thread, where they called out the company behind it, Uncle & Me LLC. On the Detroit Bridgerton website , the event promised a “play/performance,” “music/entertainment” “DJ, performers” along with bar access for attendees 21+ and the “chance to win $2,000 cash for best dressed.” The latter apparently never happened! Check out some images of the event:

The “live music” advertised was this poor lone violin player 😭 pic.twitter.com/Yt6zEOrXxVSeptember 24, 2024

Fans were in fact disappointed as a single violin player served as the event’s music. Does not exactly look like its worth hundreds of dollars, does it? Not to mention the hundreds many of attendees surely spent on their outfits to be in the running to be named the ball’s Diamond. Take another look at the food and entertainment:

The “dancing” they had was ONE. STRIPPER. pic.twitter.com/lEyL6DbNgfSeptember 24, 2024

An attendee can be heard comically commenting that she doesn't remember strippers being in Bridgerton as the performer danced on a pole. She's of course correct, because it's a totally random addition to the event that feels super out of place and will perhaps live in our memories forever as a new meme of sorts.

Now, it should be clarified that there have been some other “Bridgerton experiences” that have in fact met expectations and have really immersed attendees into feeling like they are part of the Netflix series. What’s rough is surely tons of attendees saw photos and videos from those events and expected their money to go toward something of the same quality.

