Mrs. And Mrs. Smith’s Maya Erskine Channeled Tom Cruise In One Key Way, And I Totally See It
There's nothing wrong with stealing from the best.
Amazon Prime subscribers who’ve seen Mr. and Mrs. Smith are probably aware that the show is truly a thrill ride. While its inaugural eight-episode season has its share of quiet moments, there are plenty of scenes that are enough to get one’s heart racing. And, if it was stressful for you as a viewer, then imagine how it was for the stars themselves. Co-lead Maya Erskine definitely committed to the more physical elements of her role as Jane. In fact, she actually channeled none other than action movie icon Tom Cruise in one specific way. And, after learning of this revelation, I can totally see it.
Maya Erskine, like her co-star Donald Glover, has been making the rounds as of late amid awards season. In the process, the two have shared some intriguing behind-the-scenes nuggets about their romantic action dramedy. While speaking with EW’s The Awardist podcast, Erskine got real about what her role required of her from a physical standpoint. Her comments suggest that it wasn’t always easy, but she did manage to look to the aforementioned Mission: Impossible star for inspiration. That was especially true when it came to a moment in the premiere, a sequence in the finale and more:
At this point, I really hope that if Tom Cruise has a physical resume, then he has “running” noted under a “skills” section. He’s starred in a number of movies in which he has famously run long distances, and the bulk of those entries in his filmography are Mission: Impossible films. At this point, it honestly feels like there’s no place that Ethan Hunt has sprinted to. Just a few months ago, it was actually reported that the currently in-production M:I 8 shot a running scene in London (and it may or may not be flashback). The moments are so ubiquitous that even Cruise poked fun at himself over these moments.
People may have their jokes about the running, but Maya Erskine was definitely wise to take a cue from him in regard to lifting her hands. I honestly can’t believe I didn’t notice that while watching the season. Also, I truly believe that Erskine should give herself more credit. Although she said that her co-star had to slow down for her, I still say that she held her own alongside him in other regards. I mean, she looked like a seasoned blockbuster star during those scenes involving gunplay, for example.
What fans are probably wondering right now is whether or not both she and her on-screen partner will be “running” back to Prime Video for the second season of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The show was renewed back in May, at which time it was alleged that Season 2 would make a major change by shifting away from its two leads. Showrunner Francesca Sloane addressed the claims and, while she didn’t confirm one way or the other, she did find it strange that “sources” came to that conclusion.
There’s no telling when viewers might get a concrete answer – which may give us an idea of what’s to come after the finale’s massive cliffhanger. If Maya Erskine does return though, I would expect her to bring her A-game. There are also surely other cues she can take from Tom Cruise if she needs to add to her repertoire as a rising action star.
All episodes of Mr. and Mrs. Smith are now available to stream alongside the best Amazon Prime originals. You can also take a look at the 2024 TV schedule for other small-screen productions that are worth checking out.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.