Mr. And Mrs. Smith Season 2: What We Know About The Next Installment

Mr. and Mrs. Smith is getting Season 2 – and this is what we know.

When it was announced that Mr. and Mrs. Smith was getting a TV adaptation , I was cautiously excited. As someone who loved the original, I didn't know how that story was going to work as a TV series, but I was willing to give it a shot. It took some time for the show to actually get made, but eventually, Mr. and Mrs. Smith premiered on Amazon.

It ended up becoming one of the best shows on Amazon Prime and was a massive hit. Starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, it brought together two strangers to act as a married couple as they complete missions for an unknown person. Eventually, the show was renewed for Season 2 in May 2024, but what is the next season going to be about? Here is what we know so far.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

At the time of this writing, there is no set premiere date for Mr. and Mrs. Smith Season 2, which isn't that surprising, considering the first season came out as part of the 2024 TV schedule , and the second season was only just announced in May 2024.

Is Donald Glover's Mr. & Mrs. Smith Series Better Than Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Movie? The Critics Weigh In (Image credit: Amazon Prime) Critics opened up about whether Mr. and Mrs. Smith on Amazon is better than the movie.

It took some time for Mr. and Mrs. Smith to get made on Amazon. The show was announced for the first time back in 2021, and while it originally starred Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the latter ended up dropping out due to creative differences. Erskine joined in April 2022.

After that, it took about two years for the series to get to viewers, and with Donald Glover's hectic schedule, I can only imagine how long it might take for Season 2 – however, Glover might not even be involved when it comes to starring, as we'll learn in the next section.

Donald Glover And Maya Erskine Are Not Expected To Return

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

This is where things get a little tricky. Variety reported in May 2024 that neither Glover nor Erskine are expected to return to the show for Season 2. Obviously, these two are the main stars, John and Jane, so it's kind of surprising that they do not return – especially with the Mr. and Mrs. Smith cliffhanger that the first season left us on.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There is no actual confirmation yet that Glover and Erkskine are officially off the show. In fact, one of the creators of the show, Francesca Sloane, discussed the issue of the two stars coming back in Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast , saying that she and Glover were 'laughing' about the possibility of not answering that cliffhanger:

I was just talking to Donald last night about this and we were laughing, because one of the pieces of press said, 'according to our sources,' and we're like, 'Who are these sources?' We wrote a cliffhanger, we thought about it long and hard. It was one of the first things that we wrote. Why in the world — we haven't said anything — but why in the world would we ruin a cliffhanger based on a headline?

However, something that we do need to point out is that Sloane accepted the idea that we could follow new people this time around. Our question about John and Jane possibly surviving could be answered – right before we're introduced to another "couple" not that long after.

Even so, if neither returns, I wouldn't be too shocked. Both are very in-demand actors. Erskine is going to be in a new film called Wildwood and another one titled Sacramento, and she's also the main voice role of the Netflix series Blue Eye Samurai , another show that earned a Season 2 renewal.

Glover has been busy for years. Ever since his role in the Community cast , he has pretty much been everywhere in the entertainment industry, from acting to directing to music, the latter playing a huge role in the upcoming year. Glover himself is going on a world tour (as Childish Gambino), so it would be hard for him to make an entirely new series while doing that.

I don't know; at this point, the idea of these two coming back for an entirely new season is a bit of a pipe dream – but I can still hope we'll see them in some regard.

Season 2 Will Have “Unforgettable Journeys And New Adventures”

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

As expected, we really have no idea what the heck Season 2 of Mr. and Mrs. Smith is going to entail. All we know really is what the head of Amazon MGM Studios, Jennifer Salke, said in a statement. She noted:

We are excited to announce that a second season of our groundbreaking spy series, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, is in the works for our global Prime Video customers. The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesa Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures.

I mean, it's pretty much expected that we're going to get "new adventures" and "unforgettable journeys," so right now, your guess is as good as mine, because aside from that cliffhanger, literally anything can happen.

Donald Glover Is Still Credited As A Creator

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Amazon also confirmed that Donald Glover will still be credited as a co-creator of the series even if he doesn't appear as a leading actor this time around. Glover adapted the series with Francesca Sloane, and will still have input.

While it would be a shame not to see him act (as he is excellent at it), there's no denying that Glover's creative vision also brings a lot of life to Hollywood. Some of Atlanta's best episodes often involved him directing and/or having an active hand in making them, so I'm excited either way.

Francesca Sloane Will Return As Showrunner

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

The last thing we know about Mr. and Mrs. Smith Season 2 is that Francesca Sloane will be back as showrunner. As one of the co-creators, it would have been a surprise for her to step down, and Amazon confirmed the news with the announcement of Season 2.

Sloane previously worked with Glover on Atlanta, so this collaboration is, indeed, working out for both of them.