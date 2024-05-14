Donald Glover's Mr. And Mrs. Smith Is Apparently Making A Big Change For Season 2, And I Dig What It Could Mean For The Amazon Prime Show
I'm down for this.
Mr. & Mrs. Smith, one of the many shows that’s been made available for Prime Video subscribers in 2024, earned significant acclaim from critics and general audiences. As a result, many (myself included) have been eagerly waiting for news on a potential second season. Well, the streaming gods have smiled upon us, as the Donald Glover-produced action dramedy has officially received the greenlight for Season 2. Interestingly, though, a major change is being implemented for this set of new episodes. And I’m honestly excited about what it might mean for the future of the show.
How Will Mr. And Mrs. Smith Season 2 Be Different From The First Season?
Amid its upfronts, Prime Video announced the renewal news via a press release that was shared with the press. The head of Amazon MGM Studios, Jennifer Salke, spoke highly of the first season, which became a top TV offering in 130 countries per the release. Salke expressed her excitement, saying:
Those “new adventures,” however, are apparently going to involve a different set of leads. As mentioned by Variety, co-leads Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are not expected to reprise their roles as the eponymous couple. Glover is reportedly still credited as an EP, though it’s unclear as to whether he’ll still be in the writers’ room alongside the likes of returning showrunner Francesca Sloane.
It goes without saying that this is a major behind-the-scenes development, and one that raises a lot of questions. To be completely honest, I had a feeling that if the show were to return, the leads may not end up returning to the fold. Some may be disappointed that this “John” and “Jane” won’t be back, but I actually dig where this could all be heading.
What Could This Change Mean For Mr. And Mrs. Smith Moving Forward?
On the whole, I thought Donald Glover and Maya Erskine (who stepped in after Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s departure) were excellent during Season 1. They’re both talented actors in their own right, and their chemistry was electric. I’d also argue that Glover didn’t need any of the advice he tried to get out of Mr. & Mrs. Smith OG Brad Pitt. Nevertheless, I like the idea of the two stars passing the baton to another pair of actors, and that second set of performers could end up doing the same at some point.
What I’m hoping is that this turns into a true anthology series, with each season focusing on a new “John” and “Jane,” who possess unique personal dynamics compared to other leads. So, for example, if a new couple comes in, they don’t have to start an actual romance like Season 1’s leads did and instead opt to truly keep it truly professional. On top of that, a varied roster of talent could keep the show fresh, and I can’t even imagine what major stars the producers could bring in.
Another notion that excites me is the prospect of this becoming a growing universe, as each season can still reference events and/or people from past entries. Season 2, for instance, can still reference the Season 1 cliffhanger involving Donald Glover and Maya Erskine’s characters. Overall, what I’m picturing is a show that’s similar to Fargo and its neatly structured continuity. Don’t get me wrong, I’ll surely miss seeing Glover and Erskine in the upcoming episodes, but the notion of more stories set in this universe and additional worldbuilding just have me too excited.
You can stream all eight episodes of Mr. and Mrs. Smith’s first season alongside more of the best original Prime Video shows. Other viable viewing options can also be found on the 2024 TV schedule.
