Mr. And Mrs. Smith Boss Addressed Claims That Donald Glover And Maya Erskine Wouldn’t Return For Season 2, And I Have Mixed Feelings

This past February, Mr. and Mrs. Smith became available to Prime Video subscribers and managed to make a serious impression. Co-created and written by Donald Glover, the romantic spy dramedy earned rave reviews. So it wasn’t surprising when it was reported that the show had been renewed for another set of episodes. Though, at the time, it alleged that Season 2 would swap out lead actors Glover and Maya Erskine. Now, one of the show’s EPs has addressed that assertion and, to be completely honest, I have mixed feelings.

What Did The Producer Say About The Status Of The Show’s Two Stars?

Amid the confirmation of Season 2, it was quite interesting to hear that the two leads of Season 1 reportedly wouldn’t return. Their performances were, after all, collectively the driving force behind those first eight episodes. It would now seem that showrunner Francesca Sloane was taken aback by those reports as well. The EP discussed the matter while appearing on Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist podcast . When discussing the matter, she recalled touching base with Donald Glover about it while adding some more thoughts:

I was just talking to Donald last night about this and we were laughing, because one of the pieces of press said, 'according to our sources,' and we're like, 'Who are these sources?' We wrote a cliffhanger, we thought about it long and hard. It was one of the first things that we wrote. Why in the world — we haven't said anything — but why in the world would we ruin a cliffhanger based on a headline?

What should be noted here is that she didn’t deny the notion that Donald Glover and Maya Erskine’s “John” and “Jane Smith'' wouldn't be the central characters for the next go-around. However, at the very least, Francesca Sloane’s sentiments seem to indicate that there’s a chance the two characters – who were left in a dangerous situation by the season’s end – could return in some capacity. While making her point, Sloane went on to provide an update on where development on Season 2 currently stands:

We didn't even get to start writing [season 2] yet. Maya and Donald may be dead; they may not be dead. … There will be an answer as to what happened at the end of season 1 in season 2.

It’d be understandable if the producers do decide to bring the two actors back, considering how great they were in their roles. Both exuded levels of charm and relatability, and their chemistry was off the charts. I’d argue that Donald Glover didn’t need advice from Brad Pitt, (who portrayed the male lead in the 2005 feature film of the same name). Despite that, I’m still mixed on the two leads taking center stage again.

Why Do I Have Mixed Feelings On The Idea Of Mr. And Mrs. Smith Keeping Its Two Leads?

I personally found the two stars of Season 1 to be incredibly enjoyable, and there’s a fair chance that they’ll be up for more than a few major awards for their work. Still, after reading that initial report on Season 2, I was excited by the notion of there being two new faces in the fold. My thinking was that this show was possibly going to go down the anthology series route by having a different Mr. and Mrs. Smith (which are code names within the fictional universe) take the lead every season.

Said approach could be invaluable for the show, allowing each season to have a level of freshness and vary up elements season by season. And, considering the impeccable casting the producers did this time around, I’d imagine they could find incredible actors for future seasons. There’s also a world-building aspect of all this, as the presence of various characters could lead to the establishment of an interconnected timeline.

Of course, I could just be getting ahead of myself, and maybe something like the above is being planned. But it may be some time before fans receive a definitive answer, based on Francesca Sloane’s Season 2 update. Whatever happens though, I will be watching the new episodes, as Sloane, Donald Glover and co. knocked it out of the park. So I’ll certainly give them the benefit of the doubt either way.

