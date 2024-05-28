Mr. And Mrs. Smith Boss Addressed Claims That Donald Glover And Maya Erskine Wouldn’t Return For Season 2, And I Have Mixed Feelings
I'm not sure how to feel.
This past February, Mr. and Mrs. Smith became available to Prime Video subscribers and managed to make a serious impression. Co-created and written by Donald Glover, the romantic spy dramedy earned rave reviews. So it wasn’t surprising when it was reported that the show had been renewed for another set of episodes. Though, at the time, it alleged that Season 2 would swap out lead actors Glover and Maya Erskine. Now, one of the show’s EPs has addressed that assertion and, to be completely honest, I have mixed feelings.
What Did The Producer Say About The Status Of The Show’s Two Stars?
Amid the confirmation of Season 2, it was quite interesting to hear that the two leads of Season 1 reportedly wouldn’t return. Their performances were, after all, collectively the driving force behind those first eight episodes. It would now seem that showrunner Francesca Sloane was taken aback by those reports as well. The EP discussed the matter while appearing on Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist podcast. When discussing the matter, she recalled touching base with Donald Glover about it while adding some more thoughts:
What should be noted here is that she didn’t deny the notion that Donald Glover and Maya Erskine’s “John” and “Jane Smith'' wouldn't be the central characters for the next go-around. However, at the very least, Francesca Sloane’s sentiments seem to indicate that there’s a chance the two characters – who were left in a dangerous situation by the season’s end – could return in some capacity. While making her point, Sloane went on to provide an update on where development on Season 2 currently stands:
It’d be understandable if the producers do decide to bring the two actors back, considering how great they were in their roles. Both exuded levels of charm and relatability, and their chemistry was off the charts. I’d argue that Donald Glover didn’t need advice from Brad Pitt, (who portrayed the male lead in the 2005 feature film of the same name). Despite that, I’m still mixed on the two leads taking center stage again.
Why Do I Have Mixed Feelings On The Idea Of Mr. And Mrs. Smith Keeping Its Two Leads?
I personally found the two stars of Season 1 to be incredibly enjoyable, and there’s a fair chance that they’ll be up for more than a few major awards for their work. Still, after reading that initial report on Season 2, I was excited by the notion of there being two new faces in the fold. My thinking was that this show was possibly going to go down the anthology series route by having a different Mr. and Mrs. Smith (which are code names within the fictional universe) take the lead every season.
Said approach could be invaluable for the show, allowing each season to have a level of freshness and vary up elements season by season. And, considering the impeccable casting the producers did this time around, I’d imagine they could find incredible actors for future seasons. There’s also a world-building aspect of all this, as the presence of various characters could lead to the establishment of an interconnected timeline.
Of course, I could just be getting ahead of myself, and maybe something like the above is being planned. But it may be some time before fans receive a definitive answer, based on Francesca Sloane’s Season 2 update. Whatever happens though, I will be watching the new episodes, as Sloane, Donald Glover and co. knocked it out of the park. So I’ll certainly give them the benefit of the doubt either way.
You can stream Mr. and Mrs. Smith Season 1 now, as it sits alongside some of the other best original shows on Prime Video. Also, take a look at the 2024 TV schedule if you’re in need of something else to watch.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.