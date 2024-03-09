Netflix Just Canceled An Awesome Docuseries, And This One Hurts So Bad

In addition to producing entertaining scripted TV shows, Netflix also has great documentaries and docuseries under its belt. From true crime fare to the business-related stories, many of these productions have seemingly found their respective audiences. One area of this art form in which the streamer has really thrived is with sports-centric docs. That’s led to the rise of shows like Full Swing and the ever-so-popular Formula 1: Drive to Survive. Sadly, not everything catches on it seems, as it would seem that professional tennis-centred series Break Point has been axed after only two seasons. And this programming casualty really hurts.

The demise of Break Point – which hails from the same production group as F1: Drive to Survive – was reported by The Times of London (via Deadline ). The outlet reports a handful of reasons as to why the streaming company decided to pull the plug on the high-energy docuseries. For one, Netflix subscription holders supposedly weren’t tuning in, as ratings were reportedly low. Also, the producers who spoke to the Times claimed that during the series’ run, they lacked access to some of the biggest players in the sport, to their detriment. And, apparently, the creative team also became frustrated with the difficult process of obtaining the athletes that were actually able to highlight.

During its run, the show – which debuted in January 2023 – provided an in-depth look at the ATP Tour and the WTA Tour. The goal was to give viewers a better understanding of the players of both tours as well as the various competitions they participate in. Among the players featured were Félix Auger-Aliassime, Maria Sakkari and Jessica Pegula. Reactions to the show were mostly positive and, based on social media chatter, it seemed to have amassed a solid following. Considering its detailed analysis of professional tennis and the energy is excluded, this certainly is a crushing blow. This also comes not too long after the release of the stellar second season, which premiered this past January.

What’s also surprising about Break Point apparently not catching on with audiences is that it was devised by the same minds that crafted F1. Sure, a single creative team isn’t guaranteed multiple hits, but the two series do share some creative sensibilities. It’s an unfortunate turn of events, and the fact that this program now joins the list of shows cancelled in 2024 will sting for a while.

Meanwhile, the streaming road has been a bit smoother for Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which continues to pull in strong numbers for Netflix. The show’s sixth season dropped near the end of February and, as a result, the show trended on the platform. While a renewal has yet to be announced, it seems like a certainty at this point.

A number of other sports shows are making waves on the streamer right now. The aforementioned Full Swing is still going strong, and the Untold docuseries remains a popular title as well. One also has to mention the football-centric Quarterback , which is getting a basketball counterpart . So, at the very least, there are still plenty of other prime options for those who enjoy sports. Nevertheless, Break Point will certainly be missed. So, if you have time, why not go out and play a match in honor of the fallen docuseries.