Netflix Is Reportedly Making An NBA Show Similar To Quarterback, And I’m So Here For The Players It’ll Showcase

Some may not realize it, but some of the best shows on Netflix are sports documentary series. From the well-reviewed Last Chance U to Untold: Crime & Penalties, there’s no shortage of excellent content to satisfy those looking to dive into the world of athletics. One of the prime series on the platform is Quarterback, which highlights some of the best NFL players in the game. Now, the streamer is reportedly aiming to produce an NBA show in that same vein, and I’m so here for the ballers that have been selected for the production.

As of this writing, a title for the upcoming show has yet to be revealed. However, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania explained on X , the goal is for the show to mirror aspects of Quarterback. That series – which became available to Netflix subscribers in summer 2023 – is well done and provides in-depth interviews with its subjects and more. The on-the-field footage it captures is also sweet. While the notion of this motif being applied to NBA players is exciting enough for this fan, I’m even more hyped for who’s allegedly going to be showcased.

Shams Carania went on to say that viewers can expect to see five players highlighted on docuseries. They are Los Angeles Lakers captain LeBron James, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, Boston Celtics phenom Jayson Tatum, Minnesota Timberwolves all-star Anthony Edwards and dominant Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis. These are some excellent picks, to say the least. One could definitely even argue that this roster rivals that of the football-centric series, which spotlighted Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Mariota and Kirk Cousins. All three basketball veterans are not only skilled on the court but also complex individuals away from it, which makes it understandable why they’d be chosen.

There’s also some major talent backing this venture behind the scenes. LeBron James’ SpringHill Company banner is producing it alongside Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions. Also in the mix is Higher Ground Productions – headed by the Obamas, who EP’d Netflix’s Leave the World behind just recently. Needless to say, there’s a lot of star power involved in this project, which has reportedly started filming already.

If you can’t already tell, I’m incredibly excited about the possibilities that this has. I’m also incredibly curious about what it might ultimately be called. If the producers are going for a one-word title, Baller would probably be the obvious choice. Though I’d also be fine with Ball is Life, which is a common saying within the world of basketball. Whatever the case may be though, I’m confident that this will be something special.

So much interesting ground can be covered when it comes to the five previously mentioned players. As a Boston Celtics fan, I’d love to get a better understanding of Jayson Tatum’s approach to the game and personality in general. Anthony Edwards – who starred in Adam Sandler’s Netflix basketball drama Hustle – is also intriguing. Aside from hearing his views on the sport, I also wouldn’t mind getting more of his takes on NBA trash talk . And, of course, what really needs to be said about LeBron James? He’s a four-time champion, holds the all-time league scoring record and is an established businessman. So there’s a lot that can be tackled when it comes to his daily activities.

There’s no telling when this basketball show might see the light of day but, hopefully, the streaming giant provides details on that sooner rather than later. If you’re a fan of the sport, be sure to keep an eye out for further updates. Because something tells me this could be a slam dunk in the making.