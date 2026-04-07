Netflix Confirmed One Piece's Season 3 Return Date, Plus A New Special With A Cool Premise

Netflix's One Piece Season 2 just concluded, and it looks like the franchise isn't going to make us wait long to stream more adventures via Netflix subscription. Exciting announcements about new things on the way have been made, and one new adventure is sailing directly into the 2026 TV schedule.

With the gap between Seasons 1 and 2, I was prepared to wait a while for Season 3 despite reports of episodes already filming. Now, it seems we're getting it much sooner than expected, in addition to something else I'm psyched to see.

Netflix's Live-Action One Piece Will Return in 2027 With Season 3

Netflix dropped a big reveal on Tuesday morning regarding when Season 3 of One Piece will premiere. In a short teaser video, we learned that new episodes will hit the platform sometime in 2027. With a tagline of "The Battle Of Alabasta," the story will chronicle the entire arc in which the Straw Hats work to free Princess Vivi's nation from the influence of Baroque Works and its leader, Crocodile.

This season takes place primarily in the desert, so the series likely didn't need to utilize its practical fake water tricks. Whether that sped up the filming process or not, I can't say, but I can say I'm happy we don't have another long wait for new episodes!

A LEGO One Piece Special Is Headed To Netflix This Year

In addition to that, Netflix also shared a trailer of a two-part LEGO special titled LEGO One Piece, which is out September 29th. According to a follow-up post by Netflix, the adventure will center around Usopp giving Chopper the rundown of all the Straw Hats' previous adventures prior to him joining the crew.

Watch the first trailer for the special below:

Usopp has a way of stretching the truth, so I guarantee this One Piece special will be rife with tall tales of "Captain Usopp" and diminishing the roles of the other crewmates in the process. If this plays out the way it usually does in the anime, Chopper will eat it up and likely buy into Usopp's heroics until faced with evidence otherwise.

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Ultimately, this has the same vibe as when the One Piece anime does its recap episodes, with the twist being that it's all being told from Usopp's perspective. Personally, I love it, and think it's a great way to give hardcore fans another way to enjoy the story, after what might be their fourth time revisiting the East Blue arc between the Manga, anime, and live-action. Let's also not forget the anime remake is on the way, so I applaud LEGO One Piece for what its doing.

I'm very excited to see new One Piece projects coming to the list of upcoming Netflix shows and movies. Don't forget the anime is also back in season, so if you're caught up, new episodes should be appearing on the platform shortly!