I'm Starting To Have A Major One Piece Season 3 Concern, And It Involves Nico Robin

Warning: SPOILERS for One Piece Season 2, as well as the manga and anime, are ahead!

Of all the new antagonists introduced in One Piece Season 2, which was released on the 2026 TV schedule last week, perhaps the most memorable was Lera Abova’s Miss All-Sunday. As Baroque Works’ second-in-command under Mr. 0, a.k.a. Warlord of the Sea Sir Crocodile, she was responsible for tasking the criminal organization’s agents with targeting the Straw Hat Pirates and Princess Nefertari Vivi on the Netflix subscription-exclusive show. While I thought Abova did a great job bringing Miss All-Sunday to life in Season 2, the final moments of the finale now have me concerned about One Piece Season 3 in a specific way connected to her.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What Was Revealed About Miss All-Sunday In The One Piece Season 2 Finale

At the end of the finale, Crocodile refers to Miss All-Sunday by her real name: Nico Robin. For the people watching who haven’t read the manga or watched the anime, this won’t mean anything, but longtime One Piece fans know what a big deal this is. Robin will go on to join the Straw Hats after Crocodile is defeated. This will likely happen at the end of the live-action show’s third season since it’s expected to adapt the entirety of the Alabasta arc.

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As someone who’s been watching the One Piece anime ever since I had a blast with the live-action show’s first season back in 2023, obviously I wasn’t surprised by this identity reveal. What did surprise me, however, was that the picture used for Robin’s wanted poster showed her as a child. Actually, let me clarify: I’m well aware that the picture of her as a child comes from the source material. What took me off guard was that this information was revealed so much earlier compared to the anime and manga.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What Does This Mean For The Water 7 And Enies Lobby Arcs?

Originally, Robin was introduced in the Whisky Peak arc, but it wasn’t until One Piece delved into its Water 7 and Enies Lobby arcs that her backstory was finally revealed. You see, Robin isn’t wanted by the World Government because of crimes she committed at a young age, but simply because of something she knows.

Robin hails from the island of Ohara, an island of scholars that was investigating the Void Century. This is the period of time, 800-900 years before the present day One Piece storyline, for which there is no recorded history, where it’s illegal for anyone to try to learn about what happened back then. So the World Government destroyed Ohara in response, and Robin was the only survivor. The World Government then put a bounty on Robin because of her ability to read the script written on the ancient Poneglyphs.

At the end of Water 7, Robin turned herself in to agents of CP9, one of the secret World Government agencies that carries out espionage and assassinations, so that she could keep the other Straw Hats safe. But they already considered her a treasured friend at this point and didn’t care about her past once they learned about it. So Monkey D. Luffy and the others went to Enies Lobby with many of their allies at the time to rescue her.

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To put it simply, the secrets of Nico Robin’s past serve as the crux of the Water 7 and Enies Lobby arcs. So, because the live-action One Piece decided to tease this so much earlier, what implications does this have for those storylines being adapted? You can’t just show a wanted poster of a child and not explain why that picture was used rather than one of Robin as an adult. So now One Piece Season 3 will have to explain what the deal with that is, but just how many details will be revealed?

If we get Robin’s entire backstory next season, then I’m worried that’s going to majorly dilute Netflix One Piece’s take on Water 7 or Enies Lobby. I briefly thought about the possibility that they could be scrapped entirely, but since Franky, another future Straw Hat, is introduced in Water 7, they would need to at least stay partially intact. Nevertheless, I would be disappointed if these storylines would need to go through heavy retooling because of this creative decision.

Hopefully that’s not the case and that One Piece Season 3 will keep some of Nico Robin’s past a mystery. I realize there’s no guarantee the show will last long enough to reach Water 7 and Enies Lobby, but these are two of my favorite arcs, and I want to see them done justice if the Netflix series manages to continue for a few more seasons.