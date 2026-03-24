How One Piece’s Creator Inspired The Anime Remake

The 2026 TV schedule has already blessed One Piece fans now that Season 2 of the live-action series is available with a Netflix subscription. And, on top of that, the anime will return after a long hiatus. Now, fans also have an update on the previously announced anime remake, and why it's happening with creator Eiichiro Oda's blessing.

For those who might've forgotten, WIT Studio is working on The One Piece, an anime retelling of the franchise's original story. At the time of its announcement, many wondered why Oda would be fine with another series restarting the adventure when the original anime and manga are still going strong. This was recently explained by studio president George Wada, who explained on the Ai Show just why they are remaking the story once again:

The reason we decided to remake One Piece is something the author, Eiichiro Oda, said. He said that One Piece has become very long and full of details, since it started so long ago. The new generation watching modern productions may not feel the same excitement towards the old animation.

It's a valid statement, given that while One Piece has modernized its animation with the times, there's a big difference in looking at the show when it first debuted back in 1997, compared to 2026. Perhaps a fresh coat of paint might entice newer generations of readers to jump in on the story and tackle the immense task of watching 1000+ episodes to get current. As someone who did that, it's quite an undertaking, but I ultimately think it was worth it.

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Another point worth mentioning is that because Eiichiro Oda was actively working on One Piece's story as he wrote it, there are probably some segments that could be shortened, streamlined and foreshadowed now that he knows where the story is headed. We've seen examples of that in the live-action series, in which events and reveals happen much sooner than they did in the anime, possibly just because it makes more sense to do so.

It's also worth noting that a section of One Piece fans have complained about the show's pacing for years. WIT Studio's commitment to a shorter and more streamlined series gives an entry point to those who don't want to experience the full ride but still want the fun of seeing the story and catching all the highlights along the way. It's a necessary step as the franchise becomes more mainstream, thanks in part to the popularity of the Netflix series. What a weird timeline we live in, yet I can't wait to see if another anime can have the same success.

As of writing, an exact release date for The One Piece will debut, but the ongoing One Piece anime starts back up on April 5th. I'm excited because the characters will finally make their long-awaited adventure in Elbaph and, hopefully, get some answers about what the big story is that the World Government is trying to hide.