JLo Has Thoughts After Her Infamous Green Plunging Dress Just Made A Pop Culture Comeback

If you’ve been on the internet recently, odds are, you’ve seen a resurgence of posts about the plunging green dress Jennifer Lopez wore to the Grammys in 2000. This is all happening because of the show Off Campus, which premiered on the 2026 TV schedule in May. It featured a character wearing a replica of the legendary dress JLo wore over two decades ago, and now, the pop star has shared her thoughts on the viral moment both she and this dress are having.

So, for context, in the show Off Campus, which is a new steamy hockey romance on Prime Video, there’s a dynamic duo costume party. The character Allie goes with her boyfriend Sean, and they’re dressed as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. She’s wearing the dress you can see the “On the Floor” singer wearing below:

(Image credit: Sam Levi/WireImage)

Off Campus spoilers ahead! At the party, Allie starts dancing, and Dean, one of the main characters, takes an interest in her. So, his friend Tucker puts on “On the Floor” by JLo as a way for his housemate to seize the moment and dance with Allie. What follows is a very sexy introduction between Dean and Allie as they dance together, and it serves as the primary starting point of their relationship (which does turn romantic after Allie and Sean break up). And that’s the end of the spoilers.

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(Image credit: Liane Hentscher/Prime)

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As fans have binged the critically acclaimed Off Campus with an Amazon Prime subscription , they’ve fallen in love with Dean and Allie and specifically this sequence involving JLo’s iconic dress. Seriously, I’ve scrolled by the clip so many times, and I watch it every single time.

So, what did Jennifer Lopez think of this irresistible instant and the use of her plunging green dress? Well, she posted the following on her Instagram story:

Image credit: Jennifer Lopez's Instagram Image credit: Jennifer Lopez's Instagram

I think it’s safe to say JLo approves of her dress having a pop culture resurgence. I also think it’s more than safe to say she’s a big fan of Off Campus. Now, I have to know if she’s hoping Dean and Allie are the focus of Season 2 like I am.

Anyway, it’s clear Lopez appreciated this whole sequence, and she’s loving the hype her dress and song are getting because of it.

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Along with those posts highlighting Allie’s moment in Off Campus, JLo has also been posting about the success of the song featured in the scene. Following the release of the book-to-screen adaptation of Elle Kennedy’s hockey romance novels, “On the Floor” debuted on the global Spotify chart for the first time ever, according to a Chart History post that the pop star reposted. And, if you look at the song on the music streaming service, the video that plays is of Dean and Allie dancing.

So, I can see why she’s so excited that Allie recreated her look and danced to her song at Dean and Beau’s birthday party.