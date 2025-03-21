Netflix Does Limited Theater Releases For Awards Contenders, So Why Not Happy Gilmore?

With the Happy Gilmore 2 release date quickly approaching, and one of Adam Sandler’s best characters coming back after nearly 30 years, you’d think I’d be in my happy place about now. While it is true that I’m excited to see what Sandler has in store for longtime fans and newcomers alike, there is something about the upcoming Netflix movie that has me more than a little bummed out: it’s not coming to theaters.

I know, I know, I’ll be able to watch Happy Gilmore 2 with my Netflix subscription this summer, but this is one of those times when I really wish the popular streaming service would offer up a theatrical run. I mean, a movie like this, a long-awaited sequel to one of the funniest sports comedies of all time , is something I’d love to see in a crowded theater opening night. Hear me out!

(Image credit: Christopher McDonald and Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2)

Happy Gilmore 2 Is One Of The Comedies I'm Most Excited To See This Year

I’ve been following everything that’s happening with Happy Gilmore 2 for a long time at this point, and I know way too much about the movie at this point. And based on everything I’ve read, every Adam Sandler podcast appearance I’ve checked out, and all the promotional material Netflix is throwing out on the internet, I’m stoked to see the movie. I mean, I came up in the early-to-mid-’90s and watched Happy Gilmore on VHS with my best friend more times than pretty much any other movie.

There are a lot of great and promising comedies on the 2025 movie schedule , but honestly, Adam Sandler getting back onto the green is at the top of the list, even if this is just nostalgia talking. And with Christopher McDonald’s Shooter McGavin and Ben Stiller’s Hal, two of the meanest ‘90s movie villains , coming back to make life hell for Happy once again, I’m guaranteed to watch this opening weekend…

(Image credit: Netflix)

But I Really Wish This Was Coming To Theaters And Not Netflix

But man, please let me enjoy the one thing that makes me happy: watching Happy Gilmore 2 on the big screen with a fresh bag of popcorn, a cold, delicious Mr. Pibb, and some Milk Duds. I would seriously watch this movie three times a day to keep it in theaters (no, not really), but Netflix is restricting one of its biggest movies of the year to TV sets, phones, tablets, and that little Google Hub I have in my kitchen.

I get it… catching the upcoming Adam Sandler movie on my phone is great. But the one place I want to watch the movie is the one place I can’t watch the movie. Just check out the Happy Gilmore 2 trailer and tell me it doesn’t belong on the big screen.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

It's Not Like Netflix Doesn't Release Movies In Theaters

In the past, Netflix has given movies like Emilia Perez, Maestro, The Killer, and Mank limited theatrical runs before debuting on the streaming service, but nothing has been said about Happy Gilmore getting a similar treatment. The new sports comedy isn’t going to be a contender when awards season rolls around, but I feel like Netflix is really missing an opportunity here.

As a colleague pointed out when we were discussing what can best be described as a national, or at least cinematic tragedy, Is Netflix too good to put Happy Gilmore 2 in theaters?

Who knows, maybe Netflix will come around and drop Happy Gilmore 2 in theaters, and not on the ninth green at 9 p.m.