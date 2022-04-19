Netflix Has Plans To Add Commercials For Some Subscribers, And The CEO Explained The Change In Course
By Adam Holmes published
Commercials are coming to Netflix.
For as long as Netflix has been in the streaming game, there’s been one consistent aspect of all the platform’s plans: no commercials. No matter which Netflix subscription plans people choose, they’re all guaranteed not to have whatever movie or TV show they’re watching be interrupted by advertisements. Well, that era is coming to a close, as Netflix is putting together plans for some subscribers to be able to choose cheaper, ad-supported plans, and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings explained why this is happening.
This big update was revealed in the Netflix Q1 2022 earnings call today, and the streaming service will examine what those ad-supported plans will look like “over the year or two.” Netflix COO Greg Peters described including advertising as “an exciting opportunity” for the company, and Reed Hastings said the following about this change of course:
More to come…
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.