Netflix’s Man On Fire Series Has Found Its Lead, And I Think He’s The Perfect Successor To Denzel Washington

Earlier this year, it was announced that Netflix had plans to adapt a fan-favorite Denzel Washington movie for TV, and it now seems the project is moving right along. The company is working on a small-screen interpretation of Man on Fire, the 2000s blockbuster – which was in turn, adapted from A.J. Quinnell’s novel of the same name. Up to this point, details on the production had been relatively scarce, but the streaming giant just dropped some exciting updates. Among them is the reveal of who’ll be playing the lead role and, quite frankly, I think he’s a worthy successor to the Oscar winner.

Who’s Been Cast To Play Man On Fire’s Lead?

The producers of this show certainly had a massive task in front of them in regard to casting the lead role. Yet they’ve, thankfully, landed a talented star by the name of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, according to Deadline . In addition to portraying the main character, Abdul-Mateen II will serve as an executive producer on the show. He’ll play John Creasy – an ex-Special Forces mercenary dealing with PTSD due to his past experiences. And, while seeking some sort of redemption, Creasy ultimately finds himself in another dangerous situation.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

It’s important to note that the Matrix Resurrections actor will be the third person to headline a Man on Fire adaptation. The first to do so was Scott Glenn, who portrayed Christian Creasy in Élie Chouraqui’s 1987 big-screen take on the book. The Denzel Washington-led movie, which was directed by the late Tony Scott, hit theaters in 2004. While it arguably may not be amongst Washington’s most iconic movies , it has developed a firm following in the years following its release. Said movie also notably starred a young Dakota Fanning, who reunited with Washington for 2023’s The Equalizer 3.

Needless to say, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has some big shoes to fill, and I personally can’t imagine having to follow two talented actors. Still, I’m more than confident that he has what it takes to carry the torch.

Why Is The Actor Right For The Role Of John Creasy?

If you’re not familiar with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, you should know that he’s a skilled performer, who’s been putting in work for a while now. Only in recent years, though, has he truly emerged as a formidable player in Hollywood. When it comes to film, The Greatest Showman, the Aquaman movies, Us, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Candyman are just a few of his credits. He’s also held down roles in TV shows like The Get Down and Watchmen. The latter critically acclaimed show actually earned Abdul-Mateen II a Primetime Emmy. As for what he has coming up, the former DC star is playing the lead role on Wonder Man – one of Marvel’s upcoming shows.

His credits are certainly impressive, but his actual skills are even more attention-grabbing. The star possesses incredible range, as he has the ability to play over-the-top characters as well as ones that are a bit more tangible. And, even when he’s portraying the latter, he can provide a grounding presence. A prime example of that is his turn as Watchmen’s Doctor Manhattan, which was a major twist during the show’s run. Man on Fire will see the actor playing in a heightened reality of sorts, though I’m confident that his cerebral presence will help to keep Creasy relatable.

It’s yet to be revealed just when Netflix subscribers can expect to see the upcoming show. What has been confirmed, though, is that the series will run for eight episodes and adapt elements from A.J. Quinnell’s eponymous novel and the second book in the series, The Perfect Kill. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr. is also set to helm the first two episodes and hold down EP duties. Meanwhile, Fear Street’s Kyle Killen will serve as writer, showrunner and EP. All in all, Yahya Abdul-Mateen seems to have a firm set of collaborators, and I’m eager to see what they bring to this mythos.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors