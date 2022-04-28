Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On April 28, 2022

Netflix’s original reality series Selling Sunset is still hot as ever, once again reigning supreme on the platform’s Top 10 TV shows in the U.S. since its fifth season premiered this past weekend. However, things have gotten even hotter on the Top 10 movies list for Thursday, April 28, 2022, following the premiere of a certain highly anticipated erotic thriller the day before. That is not the only big change to note among Netflix’s top movies and TV shows today, so let’s dive in.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - April 28, 2022

Theo James’ How It Ends ended its reign as the top movie trending on Netflix in the U.S., with the romantic exclusive 365 Days: This Day taking Number One after dropping on the platform yesterday as its controversial predecessor from 2020 entered the ranks in sixth place. Also new on the list, and in second place, is the revealing documentary The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes and, in fourth place, Silverton Siege - a South African crime thriller inspired by true events. The first, second, and fourth Shrek movies still remain on the list for Thursday, April 28, 2022, along with hit doc White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch and 2007 drama Cleaner, but Indian import Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project, and older favorites The Blind Side and Grown Ups have fallen to the wayside.

1. 365 Days: This Day

2. The Mystery Of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

3. How It Ends

4. Silverton Siege

5. Shrek

6. 365 Days

7. White Hot: The Rise & Fall Of Abercrombie & Fitch

8. Cleaner

9. Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter

10. Shrek 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - April 28, 2022

While Netflix’s Top 10 movies experienced a number of major changes, we cannot say the same about the U.S.’s most popular TV shows on the platform for Thursday, April 28, 2022. The list is, literally, in the exact same order as it was yesterday, with Selling Sunset claiming the top spot and the latest episodes of popular children’s series Cocomelon still ranked in tenth place after entering the list the day before. Everything in between is, once again, either something fun and romantic or dark and mysterious, which is usually common among Netflix’s most trending titles.

1. Selling Sunset

2. The Marked Heart

3. Conversations With A Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

4. Married At First Sight

5. Bridgerton

6. Anatomy Of A Scandal

7. The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On

8. Hold Tight

9. Better Call Saul

10. Cocomelon

