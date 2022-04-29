Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On April 29, 2022

The Sunset may not have lasted 365 Days, but the Netflix original reality series, Selling Sunset, and its follow-up to the erotic hit, 365 Days, are still enduring their supremacy as the platform’s top TV show and movie, respectively, in the U.S. Not everything is quite the same among Netflix’s top movies and TV shows on Friday, April 29, 2022, however, with the addition of a new series entering the game. See what other titles are trending on Netflix today in our daily breakdown.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - April 29, 2022

Coming as no surprise, 365 Days: This Day has dominated the top 10 movies on Netflix in the U.S. for its second day in a row and is, once again, directly followed by The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes. New crime thriller Silverton Siege (which entered the ranks in 4th yesterday) switched places with 2018’s How It Ends, which is now sitting right above the top title’s 2020 predecessor. Meanwhile, for the first time this week, all three feature-length Shrek movies currently available on Netflix are grouped on the list together (and in chronological order) and White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch has fallen to the very bottom with 2007’s Cleaner dropping down just one spot from yesterday.

1. 365 Days: This Day

2. The Mystery Of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

3. Silverton Siege

4. How It Ends

5. 365 Days

6. Shrek

7. Shrek 2

8. Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter

9. Cleaner

10. White Hot: The Rise & Fall Of Abercrombie & Fitch

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - April 29, 2022

As a bit of reversal from the activity seen on Thursday, there were no new titles to be found on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies, but we cannot say the same about the platform’s most popular TV shows in the U.S. today. It appears that a decent amount of subscribers logged on to see America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel’s return to game show hosting with Bullsh*t: The Game Show, which came in seventh place on today’s list after debuting Wednesday. No changes occurred for the six titles above it (including Selling Sunset at the top again), but Cocomelon crawled up a spot, The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On moved down a peg, Hold Tight loosened its grip and dropped to the bottom, and Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul has been called out of the game completely for the first time this week.

1. Selling Sunset

2. The Marked Heart

3. Conversations With A Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

4. Married At First Sight

5. Bridgerton

6. Anatomy Of A Scandal

7. Bullsh*t: The Game Show

8. The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On

9. Cocomelon

10. Hold Tight

Are you sad to see the Bob Odenkirk-led drama no longer on Netflix’s Top 10 TV shows or does seeing Howie Mandel trending on the platform help brighten your day? Are you hoping to see some new blood on the top 10 movies list in the coming days, or one of the many contributing to the success of 365 Days: This Day so far? Check back soon to see what’s trending and, in the meantime, be sure to take a look at our 2022 Netflix TV show premiere dates schedule or our Netflix movie release schedule to see what else you can look forward to streaming!

