Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On April 27, 2022

This week, U.S. Netflix subscribers are really feeling the heat of Selling Sunset - the platform’s original reality series following the drama between realtors at West Hollywood’s Oppenheim Group, which just premiered its fifth season last weekend. Viewers are also on high alert for the heat of the apocalypse in How It Ends, starring former Divergent cast member Theo James. But, what changes to Netflix’s top movies and TV shows can we report on today? Let’s dive in to what’s trending on the streaming platform for Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - April 27, 2022

Once again, 2018’s Theo James-led, Netflix original disaster flick, How It Ends, which also stars Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker, remains at the forefront of its Top 10 movies trending in the U.S., followed once again by the exclusive doc, White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch. Switching places with Cleaner, starring Samuel L. Jackson, is former fourth place holder, 2001’s Shrek, while Indian crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, which cracked the Top 10 yesterday in last place, jumped to seventh, and The Adam Project “traveled backward” to the ninth place spot between The Blind Side and Grown Ups. No new movies are to be found on the list for Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

1. How It Ends

2. White Hot: The Rise & Fall Of Abercrombie & Fitch

3. Shrek

4. Cleaner

5. Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter

6. Shrek 2

7. Gangubai Kathiawadi

8. The Blind Side

9. The Adam Project

10. Grown Ups

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - April 27, 2022

This week, there is a new title to be found among the Top 10 Shows on Netflix in the U.S. for Wednesday, April 27, 2022 - namely the animated children’s program Cocomelon which, in a surprise upset, kicked British teen romance, Heartstopper, off the list and assumed the tenth spot. Selling Sunset tops the list once again, but the previous second place holder, Conversations With A Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, has switched places with The Marked Heart. Meanwhile, Bridgerton and Anatomy of a Scandal also switched places from yesterday as The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, Hold Tight, and Better Call Saul steadily remain neck and neck in the seventh, eighth, and ninth spots, respectively.

1. Selling Sunset

2. The Marked Heart

3. Conversations With A Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

4. Married At First Sight

5. Bridgerton

6. Anatomy Of A Scandal

7. The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On

8. Hold Tight

9. Better Call Saul

10. Cocomelon

Will Cocomelon continue to represent the preschool demographic in Netflix’s Top 10 shows, or will Heartstopper be able to reclaim its title? Could we see a classic favorite enter the Top 10 Movies list to shake things up, too? Check back tomorrow to see see what we find then and, in the meantime, be sure to take a look at our 2022 Netflix TV show premiere dates schedule or our Netflix movie release schedule to see what else you can look forward to streaming!

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Monday, April 26, 2022.