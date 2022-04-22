Selling Sunset's Season 5 Is Finally Out, But Jason Oppenheim Is Really Not Happy About It

The fourth season of Selling Sunset, which premiered on Netflix back in November, left viewers on a bit of a cliffhanger. Heather Rae Young had stormed out of a work party due to Christine Quinn’s insinuations about her relationship with HGTV star Tarek El Moussa. Quinn, too, stormed out not long after when her ex-BFF Mary Fitzgerald accused her of being the source of all the drama. We’ll finally get some more answers to what ended up happening because Season 5 is streaming on the platform now. The only one not too happy about the premiere is Jason Oppenheim.

And he has a legitimate reason why. During the filming for the fifth season, Jason Oppenheim had actually started dating his co-star/employee Chrishell Stause. They have since gone their separate ways romantically, but Oppenheim isn’t thrilled about reliving the rise and fall of their bond in the new season of Selling Sunset. In fact, the boss at the Oppenheim Group real estate agency told People,

I'm pretty anxious about it. I think it's going to be sad and I'm not looking forward to that at all.

The couple announced their split back in December, citing differing family goals. (Chrishell Stause has been candid about wanting kids herself, while Jason Oppenheim is a notorious bachelor with no desire for parenthood beyond his two Chihuahuas.) Their division over children comes up in Season 5 of the show, and Oppenheim revealed to the outlet that it has been an “extremely difficult process” because the relationship was his “most serious” one to date. He was also firm that he is “still” very much in love with his ex, which makes the latest release of the show all the more taxing to endure. He said,

It's almost like if you got a divorce and had to watch your wedding video. Why would you want to do that? This has not been an easy breakup for me at all — my most difficult for sure — and I'm still processing. So to have to go through this when I'm already having a difficult time is not something I'm looking forward to.

Jason Oppenheim added that he “hoped and expected” that it would easier to deal with the ramifications of his breakup all these months after the fact. But it’s decidedly “not” easier at all. However, the Selling Sunset star has full confidence that he will continue to have “tremendous respect and love” for Chrishell Stause, regardless of what we all see transpire between them on Netflix.

Chrishell Stause, in turn, has been dealing with ongoing speculation that she’s already dating other people. There were even rumors linking her with a certain Marvel star who was on Season 4 of Selling Sunset. She debunked the idea entirely and has lately taken to promoting her tell-all memoir in the off-season. In doing so, she shared more insight into the (actual) divorce from ex-husband/This Is Us star Justin Hartley, as well as how she’s “proud” of how she and Oppenheim handled things toward the end of their romance.

Yet, for the fanbase, Season 5 is just the beginning of their view into the Jason Oppenheim/Chrishell Stause relationship. And it won’t be so much like watching a post-divorce wedding video as it is yet another shocking storyline in an already scandalous reality series. Check out the 10-episode new season of Selling Sunset streaming now as part of the 2022 Netflix schedule, with a first-ever reunion special coming May 6!