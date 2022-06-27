Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 27, 2022

I am always fascinated, and even a little endeared, by the sight of a film that flew under the radar when it was initially released finding a new lease of life on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. We have seen this happen recently with The Call hitting Number One (much to star Halle Berry’s surprise) or the lesser-known Disappearance at Clifton Hill (starring Schitt’s Creek’s Noah Reid) also claiming the same spot and now Backtrace - a relatively unknown 2018 thriller starring Oscar nominee Sylvester Stallone - is continuing to rise in popularity this week. To see how it and the other Top 10 Movies and Top 10 TV Shows are ranking on Netflix (opens in new tab) on Monday, June 27, 2022 read on.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 27, 2022

Still claiming the first three spots on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies today are the action-packed and laugh-filled new Netflix original movie The Man from Toronto, Illumination’s hit sequel Sing 2, and the harrowing Stephen King adaptation The Mist. However, Backtrace - which also stars Stranger Things cast member Matthew Modine - has usurped fourth place from the new international romance film Love & Gelato. Also down a spot each are fellow Netflix originals Hustle with Adam and Spiderhead with Chris Hemsworth, but It (another King movie from 2017), the animated adventure Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness, and the very thought-provoking J. Lo documentary Halftime still remain in the bottom three from yesterday… for now.

1. The Man from Toronto

2. Sing 2

3. The Mist

4. Backtrace

5. Love & Gelato

6. Hustle

7. Spiderhead

8. It

9. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

10. Halftime

(Image credit: History)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 27, 2022

A title that is also seeing a steady rise in popularity on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. is The UnXplained - History Channel’s docuseries about unusual phenomena hosted by William Shatner - which is now in fourth under returning champs The Umbrella Academy, Stranger Things, and Snowflake Mountain. Meanwhile, CW’s popular coming-of-age sports drama All American is down a few spots from yesterday and true crime docuseries Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey is now claiming the bottom spot, as vampire show Legacies, legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer, and international crime thriller Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area have not budged from yesterday. However, we do have a new title among the ranks: long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, which just debuted its 18th season on the the platform.

1. The Umbrella Academy

2. Stranger Things

3. Snowflake Mountain

4. The UnXplained

5. Legacies

6. All American

7. The Lincoln Lawyer

8. Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

9. Grey’s Anatomy

10. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

There is a chance that we might see The Man from Toronto star Woody Harrelson appear on the Top 10 Movies list twice this week after one of his best movies - controversial crime drama Natural Born Killers - drops on Friday. Comedian Cristela Alonzo also has a new stand-up special called Middle Classy premiering tomorrow, so we will keep an eye out to see if that breaks the Top 10 TV Shows soon, too. If people with a Netflix subscription decide to go in different directions with the streaming choices, we will still be sure to deliver the report to you day after day after day.

