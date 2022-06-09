Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 9, 2022

I would not call Adam Sandler’s stunning performance in the Safdie Brothers’ acclaimed 2019 crime thriller Uncut Gems a “comeback,” but it was a much-needed reminder that the former Saturday Night Live cast member’s talents are not limited to lowbrow comedies. The actor’s latest dramatic effort (that also happens to be about basketball) is also the latest of his Netflix original movies, Hustle, which has found its way on the platform’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. on Thursday, June 9, 2022. To see just how popular this new sports drama is and what other movies and TV shows are popular on Netflix (opens in new tab) today read on.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 9, 2022

The day after its premiere, Adam Sandler’s Hustle - in which he plays a mentor to a Spanish NBA hopeful (Juancho Hernangomez) - has intercepted the Number One spot on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. from Interceptor, which is still trailed by The Amazing Spider-Man and Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol. However, Tom Cruise’s first outing as Ethan Hunt has fallen to tenth place as 10,000 BC - which debuted in that spot yesterday - has evolved to Number Six, right behind Best Picture Oscar Winner Titanic. Meanwhile, Jean-Claude Van Damme’s We Die Young has also fallen just a few pegs from the day before as Dumb and Dumber and The Hurt Locker have not suffered too much since, each only stooping down one spot from yesterday.

1. Hustle

2. Interceptor

3. The Amazing Spider-Man

4. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

5. Titanic

6. 10,000 BC

7. Dumb and Dumber

8. We Die Young

9. The Hurt Locker

10. Mission: Impossible

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 9, 2022

Yesterday, we saw literally nothing new to report about Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. as the list was identical to how the titles appeared the day before, but things have changed up a bit on June 9. While Stranger Things and All American are still holding strong in the top two spots, shocking true crime docuseries Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey has debuted at Number Three, where it sits above The Lincoln Lawyer, Surviving Summer, and Ozark. Despite much of the doom and gloom appearing on the list, it looks a healthy amount of viewers sought lighter entertainment, too, as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Floor is Lava have surpassed The Perfect Mother and Wrong Side of the Tracks has fallen off track while hit children’s program Cocomelon is still hanging on at the bottom.

1. Stranger Things

2. All American

3. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

4. The Lincoln Lawyer

5. Surviving Summer

6. Ozark

7. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

8. Floor is Lava

9. The Perfect Mother

10. Cocomelon

I am still betting on Stranger Things Season 4 standing strong by the time its final two episodes premiere on July 1, but there are sure to be plenty of interesting updates to the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix soon enough, especially with the final season of Peaky Blinders and the debut of another coming-of-age fantasy called First Kill premiering this Friday. That same day, Adam McKay’s political satire Vice drops on the platform and I am sure there are many people with a Netflix subscription who would like to bask in Christian Bale’s Oscar-winning makeup as Dick Cheney again. We will know for sure soon enough and tell you all about in our next daily breakdown of the most popular movies and TV shows on the streaming giant.

