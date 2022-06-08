Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 8, 2022

The most anticipated 2022 movie release coming out this week is the latest (and, supposedly, last) installment of the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion. I wonder if that new blockbuster has inspired some Netflix subscribers to take up an interest in prehistoric times, which could explain the newest addition to the platform’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Then again, it could just be that audiences are itching for some exciting, adventurous entertainment, which is a common theme among the list and on the Top 10 TV Shows, as well. Let’s take an even deeper look at what titles are trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) today in our following breakdown.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 8, 2022

Every summer, action movies rule the box office and, apparently, Netflix queues across the U.S., too, as evidenced by today’s Top 10 Movies, on which Interceptor, once again, leads the pack right above The Amazing Spider-Man, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (whose 1996 predecessor is also up a peg), and We Die Young starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. Meanwhile, James Cameron’s historical disaster epic Titanic is now in fifth place, fellow Best Picture Oscar winner The Hurt Locker is just as popular as yesterday, and new to the list at the bottom is 10,000 BC - another historical epic (a term used lightly here) by director Roland Emmerich from 2008. Netflix subscribers also found plenty to laugh at with 1994’s Dumb and Dumber still scoring big in sixth place and 2004’s Anchorman: The Legend of the Ron Burgundy still reporting, but in a new spot today, at Number Nine.

1. Interceptor

2. The Amazing Spider-Man

3. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

4. We Die Young

5. Titanic

6. Dumb and Dumber

7. The Hurt Locker

8. Mission: Impossible

9. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

10. 10,000 BC

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 8, 2022

Typically, I can report a change of even the slightest significance on each of these daily breakdowns for what is trending on Netflix, but that is not quite the case for the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. today because every one of the titles that appear on the list are just as popular as the day before. By that, I mean that the list is completely identical to yesterday, with the latest episodes of Stranger Things at the top, Cocomelon seated comfortably at the bottom, and other favorites like All American, the recent mystery drama The Perfect Mother, the return of Floor is Lava, and other enduringly popular series appearing in the same order in between. After all, though, I suppose there is nothing wrong with a little consistency, right?

1. Stranger Things

2. All American

3. The Lincoln Lawyer

4. Surviving Summer

5. Ozark

6. The Perfect Mother

7. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

8. Floor is Lava

9. Wrong Side of the Tracks

10. Cocomelon

It was pretty much a given anyway that Stranger Things would continue reign supreme among the Top 10 TV Shows again and likely will by the time the second volume of Season 4 premieres on July 1. However, there are plenty of titles coming to or returning to the platform soon (such as the third season of The Umbrella Academy) that will more than likely shake things up. In the meantime, we will be sure to let you and others with a Netflix subscription know how things have changed (or stayed the same) among the most popular movies and TV shows on the streaming each and every day.

