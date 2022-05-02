Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On May 2, 2022

Ladies and gentlemen, the Sunset has gone down on the Top 10 TV shows on Netflix in the U.S., but that was to be expected when two of the platform’s other most popular series came back for their final seasons in late April. It appears that 365 Days: This Day was not able to keep its momentum in the same position on the Top 10 movies either after the most recent installment of a classic action franchise became available. Let’s take a closer look at Netflix’s top movies and TV shows on Monday, May 2, 2022 to what claims the top spots today.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 2, 2022

The fifth (and supposedly final) installment of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo franchise, 2019’s Rambo’s Last Blood, mowed down the competition and knocked 365 Days: This Day to second place, while its 2008 predecessor, simply titled Rambo, also entered the list in fifth. Other recent favorites taking high ranks on the Netflix Top 10 movies in the U.S. today are Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds in third place, Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen in fourth, and Kung Fu Panda 3 right below the sixth place holder, The Mystery Of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes. Spanish comedy Honeymoon with My Mother is currently in ninth place, right between intense South African import Silverton Siege and 2018’s How It Ends.

1. Rambo: Last Blood

2. 365 Days: This Day

3. War Of The Worlds

4. The Gentlemen

5. Rambo

6. The Mystery Of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

7. Kung Fu Panda 3

8. Silverton Siege

9. Honeymoon with My Mother

10. How It Ends

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 2, 2022

Netflix’s original reality series Selling Sunset shone brightly all last week, but could not withstand the second half of Ozark Season 4, which premiered over the weekend along with the final episodes of Grace and Frankie, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Climbing up an impressive four places from its Top 10 TV shows debut is Howie Mandel’s Bullsh*t: The Game Show, followed by The Marked Heart, which moved down just a couple of pegs, and the aforementioned Selling Sunset now in fifth place. True crime docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes also fell relatively far (from third to eighth), and previous recurring titles Hold Tight and Cocomelon are nowhere to be seen for now.

1. Ozark

2. Grace and Frankie

3. Bullsh*t: The Game Show

4. The Marked Heart

5. Selling Sunset

6. Bridgerton

7. Married At First Sight

8. Conversations With A Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

9. Anatomy Of A Scandal

10. The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On

Was the Ozark finale all you hoped it would be and made you happy to see it win Netflix's Top 10 TV shows in the U.S.? Also, do you think that the strong range of emotions 365 Days: This Day caused some viewers cost it the #1 spot of the platform's top movies, or can nothing beat Rambo regardless? Check back tomorrow to see what changes or what stays the same.

