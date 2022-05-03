Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On May 3, 2022

Yesterday, Rambo: Last Blood won the battle for top movie on Netflix in the U.S. and appears to be on track to win the war on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 with its 2008 predecessor not falling too far behind. Plus, Ozark fans are still digging into its latest (and final) set of episodes and the same goes for those who love Grace and Frankie. However, there are still a few interesting updates to make note of on Netflix’s top movies and TV shows today, including a few titles missing from yesterday’s list due to the unexpected return of a few previously absent one. Let’s dig deeper.

(Image credit: STXFilms)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 3, 2022

Whether or not 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood is Sylvester Stallone’s last rodeo as the unstoppable war veteran is uncertain, but its popularity among U.S. Netflix subscribers is undeniable, having become the platform’s top movie two days in a row. Meanwhile, Guy Ritchie’s comedic British crime thriller The Gentlemen climbed up two spots from yesterday as Kung Fu Panda and Spain’s Honeymoon with my Mother both climbed up three. However, dropping three places is 365 Days: This Day and Theo James’ apocalyptic thriller has been knocked off the Top 10 movies list completely for the first time in over a week by the surprise return of Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter.

1. Rambo: Last Blood

2. The Gentlemen

3. War Of The Worlds

4. Kung Fu Panda 3

5. 365 Days: This Day

6. Honeymoon with My Mother

7. Rambo

8. The Mystery Of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

9. Silverton Siege

10. Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 3, 2022

Admittedly, not much has changed for the Top 10 TV shows on Netflix in the U.S. for May 3, 2022, with the final episodes of both Ozark and Grace and Frankie still topping the list in first and second place, respectively. Once again, they are trailed (in the following order) by Bullsh*t: The Game Show, The Marked Heart, Selling Sunset, Bridgerton, Married at First Sight, and Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes and with The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On in tenth. However, ninth place’s previous holder, Anatomy of a Scandal, has been knocked off the list by the return of hit children’s show, Cocomelon.

1. Ozark

2. Grace and Frankie

3. Bullsh*t: The Game Show

4. The Marked Heart

5. Selling Sunset

6. Bridgerton

7. Married At First Sight

8. Conversations With A Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

9. Cocomelon

10. The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On

Are you surprised to see Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter reappear on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list and the return of Cocomelon on the platform’s Top 10 TV shows as well? Could we see more titles make a comeback, like How It Ends or Better Call Saul? Check back tomorrow and we shall find out.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Monday, May 2, 2022.