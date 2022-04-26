Jason Bateman Already Unveiled How Netflix's Ozark Finale Will Leave The Byrde Family

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 is almost here, and with its arrival comes the conclusion to the epic drama. Netflix subscribers will soon see the end of the Byrde family’s story, and given all the major deaths throughout the series, I’m assuming many are eager to see how things shake out for the main characters. For those unable to wait for the release, Jason Bateman recently unveiled how the finale will leave the family, and what kind of ending to expect for Marty and his kin.

Jason Bateman recently appeared on The Tonight Show and explained the work that went into crafting the ending for Ozark. He also revealed what viewers can expect in terms of an ending for the family, and the conversation he had with showrunner Chris Mundy about the final episodes of the series.

With the final season, the whole thing was like, ‘Well, how are we gonna end it?’ Should the Byrde family pay a bill, you know? Like, should they get away with it? Should they not? And so he said, ‘I want it to be a happy ending, but there’s got to be a little of a, 'Well, is it happy for them?' Hopefully, the audience will think, ‘Ah, they’ve kind of threaded the needle between a happy ending — but they’re limping.

I definitely didn’t expect the Byrde family to get an ending that was happy by any stretch of the word, especially given all that’s happened to date. With that said, I honestly questioned whether or not the family may finally get out of this whole mess at all (especially after that trailer of the van flipping with them inside), so it’s good to hear that there is some silver lining in Jason Bateman’s quote. I’ll take a “limping” happy ending over a sad one, especially when I saw not even the seemingly immortal Darlene Snell was able to escape last season.

The question I’m wondering now is whether or not things work out so well for Ruth Langmore. Jason Bateman only spoke to what was going on for the Byrde family. Ruth’s final scene in the latest Ozark episode was her swearing vengeance on Javi for killing her cousin Wyatt.

Trying to take out Javi is dangerous enough on its own, but with the Byrdes reliant on Javi’s survival for their protection, they might have to make moves against Ruth as well. I’ve questioned if Marty and Wendy would actually kill Ruth if they needed to in the past. Ruth Langmore (played by the wonderful Julia Garner) is one of Ozark's best characters. If she's about to die in these final episodes, I personally would appreciate a heads up on that happening more than knowing things will be ok for the Byrde family.