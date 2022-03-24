Netflix's Ozark Season 4 and 9 More Exciting Shows Hitting The Streaming Service In April 2022

April showers bring May flowers, so it’s a good thing Netflix is giving subscribers new shows for all those potential rainy days ahead. As usual, there’s a lot of reasons to stay glued to the couch when it comes to Netflix’s offerings, including the finales of some real heavy hitters that have been around for years.

Whether you’re spring cleaning or just searching for a show to binge until that allergy medication kicks in, there’s something for everyone this month. Let’s dive in and check out some sensational shows appearing on Netflix this April.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Get Organized With The Home Edit (Season 2) - 4/1

When Get Organized With The Home Edit Season 1 came out, my world was forever changed. The series, mixed with the at-home nature of the pandemic, resulted in a drastic reorganizing of our home and folding styles. Two years later, only some of those habits remain, so it’s a good thing that Season 2 is arriving with the possibility of teaching my family new tips to help get our house in tip-top shape once again.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Trivia Quest - 4/1

Netflix announced its intention to get into the world of gaming a while back, and little by little, we’re seeing more games arrive for subscribers to play. This Trivia Quest has real potential, as anyone interested can tune in daily and answer questions related to history, art, and science, all with varying difficulty levels. Given the recent success of Wordle, I definitely see some potential in logging into Netflix to play a quiz game, especially with new quizzes that are uploaded daily.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On - 4/6

With shows like Love Is Blind (which even has non-fans of dating shows obsessed ) and Too Hot To Handle captivating subscribers, Netflix is quickly cornering the market of love-based reality programming. This month, we’ll get The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, which brings in long-term couples in which one is ready to get married. The other is not so sure, for various reasons. They’ll have eight weeks to decide what to do, which means they’ll either marry or move on. I like the premise and the drama that’s sure to come from it, so I’ll definitely be tuning in!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Anatomy Of A Scandal - 4/15

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by author Sarah Vaughn, this series deals with sexual consent and a shocking scandal. Sienna Miller plays the wife of a politician accused of a shocking crime. The series will undoubtedly take audiences for a ride, and while I don’t always put stock in a series being good because it’s based on a book, I feel like there’s a good track record to trust it. We’ll see if that trend continues with this series!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Battle Kitty - 4/19

Netflix has another interactive series for families, and it’s centered around a warrior kitty ready to take on an island full of monsters. Why? In order to be champion, of course! If Netflix subscribers haven’t tried out some of the many interactive series on the platform by now, they’re missing out. The ones for kids are just as fun for parents to play through as they are for the kids, so this might be the perfect opportunity to give the experience a whirl and check out the other stuff available.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Russian Doll (Season 2) - 4/20

It’s been almost three years since Season 1 of Russian Doll, so it’s understandable if people kind of forgot why they (and critics who gave it great reviews ) loved it in the first place. Rest assured, though: the Natasha Lyonne-led series that featured the girl stuck in a Groundhog Day-like scenario at a party is back for Season 2 . Now that Nadia and Alan escaped that, it appears there’s another whimsical adventure for the two. Now would be a great time to revisit the first season for anyone who didn’t catch it the first time around, or just for anyone who needs a rewatch given the big gap between seasons.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Heartstopper - 4/22

Teens Charlie and Nick are friends, but is it possible they’re more than friends? Heartstopper is described as a coming-of-age teen tale that looks to navigate the ins and outs of young love. Based on the few details that are out there about this series, it seems to have a lot of heart. This definitely looks like it could end up being the feel-good show of the month, if not the year.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bullsh*t The Game Show - 4/27

Howie Mandel usually saves his competition TV show skills for his judging duties on America’s Got Talent, but now he has a new show on Netflix with a naughty name. Unlike other game shows like Wheel of Fortune, there’s no shame in giving a wrong answer. In fact, as long as a contestant can convince other opponents that they’re right, they can win big money whether they got the answer right or wrong. I like the concept, but we’ll have to wait and see if it is as entertaining to watch as it sounds.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Grace And Frankie (Season 7) - 4/29

Grace and Frankie is entering its final season, and it's been a hell of a run. I can’t remember the last Netflix original that made it to seven seasons from start to finish on the platform, so this is truly an achievement. Now that the series is in the final episodes, fans will get a chance to say goodbye to the two women who forged a bond when their husbands fell in love with each other.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ozark (Season 4 Part 2) - 4/29

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 brought a lot to the table in terms of what the Byrdes need to do to escape all their obligations. The road to the finale will undoubtedly be rough, and there’s definitely reason to believe that someone important is going to die. It’s just a matter of who at this point, and I’m desperately hoping Ruth Langmore ( played by the awesome Julia Garner ) isn’t added to the list of dead Ozark characters , but we’ll just have to wait and see how things shake out at the end.