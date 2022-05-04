Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On May 4, 2022

If you were hoping to find any Star Wars movies on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. on “May the 4th,” you were looking on the wrong streaming platform altogether. I can report, however, that Sylvester Stallone’s famously unstoppable war veteran has been bested on said list, which also boasts the appearance of a few classic ‘90s movies as well. Meanwhile, the platform’s most popular TV shows only experienced a small amount of changes, once again. Read on to see our more specific, detailed breakdown of Netflix’s top movies and TV shows today.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 4, 2022

I do find some of the extremely profane characters in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen to be pretty badass, but I never expected them to outdo the titular war hero of 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood, which is exactly what has happened on Netflix’s Top 10 movies in the U.S. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Only a few slight changes took place on the list since yesterday, with War of the Worlds and Kung Fu Panda 3 not budging, but Honeymoon with My Mother climbing up a spot and 365 Days: This Day dropping three, etc. Creating the biggest shake-up is Tommy Lee Jones’ 1998 The Fugitive sequel U.S. Marshals and 1994’s history-spanning Best Picture Oscar winner Forrest Gump, which knocked previous ninth and tenth place holders Silverton Siege and Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter off the list.

1. The Gentlemen

2. Rambo: Last Blood

3. War Of The Worlds

4. Kung Fu Panda 3

5. Honeymoon with My Mother

6. Rambo

7. The Mystery Of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

8. 365 Days: This Day

9. U.S. Marshals

10. Forrest Gump

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 4, 2022

Once again, not much has changed for the Top 10 TV shows on Netflix in the U.S. for May 4, 2022, as the final episodes of both Ozark and Grace and Frankie and the debut of Bullsh*t: The Game Show still being supreme in the first three spots. However, it is the bottom three spots of the list that displayed the most activity today. After a return by Cocomelon in ninth place yesterday, the popular children’s program rose up one spot along with The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On moving from from tenth place to ninth place and Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes still at large, but at the very bottom.

1. Ozark

2. Grace and Frankie

3. Bullsh*t: The Game Show

4. The Marked Heart

5. Selling Sunset

6. Bridgerton

7. Married At First Sight

8. Cocomelon

9. The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On

10. Conversations With A Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

Will Rambo be a gentleman about his defeat on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies today, or will he execute a counterstrike? Could Cocomelon crawl up to the top spot of the platform’s most popular TV shows at some point? Check back here to see what else might be trending on Netflix tomorrow.

