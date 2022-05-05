Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On May 5, 2022

There is a lot of action taking place on the Top 10 Movies on Netflix in the U.S., and I am not just talking about the thrills you can see in the great action movies trending today. The platform’s most popular TV show rankings also experienced a few interesting shake-ups on Thursday, May 5, 2022, and I am not just talking about the recent debut of a certain docuseries detailing a nearly catastrophic event at a nuclear power plant in the late 1970s. We will clear all of this up for you in our following breakdown of what we found on the lists for Netflix’s top movies and TV shows today.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 5, 2022

While Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen is still winning the brawl for supremacy on Netflix’s Top 10 movies in the U.S., it better watch its back for 1998’s U.S. Marshals, which made a far leap from ninth place to second and knocked Rambo: Last Blood one peg. Also running a pretty far distance from yesterday is fellow ‘90s classic Forrest Gump, which entered the Top 10 this week at the bottom but now holds the sixth place spot under War of the Worlds and Kung Fu Panda. As Sylvester Stallone’s fourth outing as John Rambo dropped to seventh place, Honeymoon with My Mother fell three spots, and The Mystery Of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes is at the tenth spot, the more recent action favorite Den of Thieves has infiltrated the list by stealing ninth.

1. The Gentlemen

2. U.S. Marshals

3. Rambo: Last Blood

4. War of the Worlds

5. Kung Fu Panda 3

6. Forrest Gump

7. Rambo

8. Honeymoon with My Mother

9. Den Of Thieves

10. The Mystery Of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 5, 2022

It is probably no surprise that Netflix’s Ozark and Grace and Frankie (both of which released their final episodes the previous weekend) are still in first and second place on the platform’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S., but we do have some updates are worth mentioning today. The harrowing docuseries Meltdown: Three Mile Island came in at Number 3 after its May 4th debut and the Season 4 premiere of The Circle - a social media-based reality competition - has entered the race right behind it. Meanwhile, Cocomelon moved to the bottom of the list (for now) and, for the first time in a while, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On has moved on from the list and Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes has seemingly exited the conversation.

1. Ozark

2. Grace and Frankie

3. Meltdown: Three Mile Island

4. The Circle

5. Bullsh*t: The Game Show

6. The Marked Heart

7. Bridgerton

8. Married At First Sight

9. Selling Sunset

10. Cocomelon

With Den of Thieves now on the list, how intense could its fight against Rambo, U.S. Marshals, The Gentlemen, and the War of the Worlds aliens grow on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies? Will Ozark and Grace and Frankie hold their spots at the top? We will answer all (or, at least, some) of these questions to tomorrow, so be sure to check back for our breakdown then.

